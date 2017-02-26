

Leicester scorer Maddie Newlyn celebrates her goal against Surbiton. Credit Andy Smith



Surbiton’s three-year unbeaten run ended as Leicester beat them 3-2 in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Having not lost in 53 games since they were last defeated in the league, Surbiton were beaten as Leicester kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Finals Weekend.



Last beaten in February 2014, Surbiton’s last defeat was also at the hands of Leicester, who beat them this time thanks to goals from Maddie Newlyn, Katie Long and Rachel Mack.



Elsewhere Holcombe closed the gap at the top of the table to eight points, a first half goal from Quanita Bobbs giving them a 1-0 victory at home to battling Bowdon Hightown, who remain ninth.



Clifton Robinsons went third in the table after a 3-2 win at bottom placed Reading.



Claire Thomas scored a pair with Olympic gold medal-winning former Reading ace Alex Danson also on target for the visitors.



East Grinstead kicked off their double-header weekend with a defeat, falling 2-1 at home to the University of Birmingham.



Jess Dean gave East Grinstead a first half lead, but two goals in the last ten minutes from Rebecca Condie and Alicia Caillard gave Birmingham all three points.



Clifton, East Grinstead and the University of Birmingham are all now level on points as the battle for the top four intensifies.



Elsewhere, Slough earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Canterbury.



Victorine Vankemmel opened the scoring for the hosts, only for Louise Bevan to hit back within a minute.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Wimbledon continue to lead the way from Sevenoaks after the top two in the Investec Conference East both recorded comfortable victories on Saturday.



The leaders ran out 5-0 winners at Chelmsford, Tamsyn Naylor, Cherry Seaborn, Crista Cullen, Rosie MacPherson and Rose Winter all on the scoresheet.



Sevenoaks remain three points behind after a 7-0 home win against winless Northampton Saints, Maddie Thompson scoring a brace.



Conference leading scorer Maria Andrews was on target again for Harleston Magpies but they lost ground on the top two after being held to a 2-2 draw at Southgate, Caitlin Wales with a brace for the hosts.



Amy Askew netted twice as Hampstead and Westminster won 2-1 at West Herts, whilst St Albans and Cambridge City finished all square.



Cambridge City entertain leaders Wimbledon on Sunday, with the match now starting at 2.30pm rather than the originally stated time of 4pm.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Brooklands Poynton remained four points clear at the top of the Investec Conference North after a 2-0 home win over Liverpool Sefton.



Helen Turner and Jessica Berry scored at the end of each half to give the hosts the points.



Beeston kept up the pressure after a 7-0 home win over Wakefield, Sophie Robinson taking her season tally to 15 goals in a match that had seven different scorers.



Ben Rhydding won for the first time in four matches, a Kate Hesketh brace helping them to a 4-2 victory over Sutton Coldfield.



Elsewhere, the University of Durham beat bottom side Belper 3-1, whilst Loughborough Students came from behind to win 3-2 at Timperley.



Investec Women’s Conference West



The gap between Stourport and Buckingham remains at three points after both sides picked up home wins in the Investec Conference West on Saturday.



Lora Symonds took her total for the campaign to 17 with a brace in a 3-0 win for Stourport over Exe, Claire Pearson also on target.



Abbie Brant scored the only goal of the game just before the break as Buckingham defeated Swansea City 1-0.



Third place side Olton and West Warwicks twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Gloucester City.



Elsewhere, goals from Cat Horn and Heather Batten gave Trojans a 2-1 win at Oxford Hawks, whilst Isca beat Bristol Firebrands 2-1.



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Saturday, February 25, 2017):



Investec Women's Premier Division: Canterbury 1, Slough 1; East Grinstead 1, University of Birmingham 2; Holcombe 1, Bowdon 0; Leicester 3, Surbiton 2; Reading 2, Clifton Robinsons 3.



Investec Women's Conference East: Chelmsford 0, Wimbledon 5; Sevenoaks 7, Northampton Saints 0; Southgate 2, Harleston Magpies 2; St. Albans 1, Cambridge City 1; West Herts 1, Hampstead and Westminster 2.



Investec Women's Conference North: Beeston 7, Wakefield 0; Ben Rhydding 4, Sutton Coldfield 2; Brooklands Poynton 2, Liverpool Sefton 0; Timperley 2, Loughborough Students 3; University of Durham 3, Belper 1.



Investec Women's Conference West: Buckingham 1, Swansea City 0; Gloucester City 2, Olton & West Warwicks 2; Isca 2, Bristol Firebrands 1; Oxford Hawks 1, Trojans 2; Stourport 3, Exe 0.



England Hockey Board Media release