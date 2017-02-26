Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2017 HIL Finalists: Head to head

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Debutant semifinalist Dabang Mumbai beats Delhi Waveriders  2-0 in second SF of HIL season-5.Earlier Kalinga Lancers have entered  HIL final in succession. Kalinga beat UP Wizards by 4-3 in sudden death shoot out. Full time scores were 4-4.In their maiden final (2016) Kalinga was the runners-up. We will see new winner in HIL as Dabang also made it to their first ever final. Both the teams have German captains. Florians Fuchs (Dabang) and Moritz Fuerste (Kalinga) they have won Gold Medal together in London Olympics (2012). Coaches Jay Stacy (Dabang) and Mark Hager (Kalinga) also have played together for Kookaburras during Olympics (1988-1996).Head to head of finalist’s teams in HIL are:

Kalinga

 Lancers

Category

Dabang

 Mumbai

8

Played

8

5

Won

3

3

Lost

5

23

Goals For

21

21

Goals Against

23

 

