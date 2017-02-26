B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Debutant semifinalist Dabang Mumbai beats Delhi Waveriders 2-0 in second SF of HIL season-5.Earlier Kalinga Lancers have entered HIL final in succession. Kalinga beat UP Wizards by 4-3 in sudden death shoot out. Full time scores were 4-4.In their maiden final (2016) Kalinga was the runners-up. We will see new winner in HIL as Dabang also made it to their first ever final. Both the teams have German captains. Florians Fuchs (Dabang) and Moritz Fuerste (Kalinga) they have won Gold Medal together in London Olympics (2012). Coaches Jay Stacy (Dabang) and Mark Hager (Kalinga) also have played together for Kookaburras during Olympics (1988-1996).Head to head of finalist’s teams in HIL are:

Kalinga Lancers Category Dabang Mumbai 8 Played 8 5 Won 3 3 Lost 5 23 Goals For 21 21 Goals Against 23

Fieldhockey.com