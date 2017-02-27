

There's a 10.15pm or later finish for some training sessions at the Gallagher Hockey Centre, a coach's submission said. CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ



Late-night hockey trainings could be out and national tournaments in if a Hamilton turf expansion gets the go-ahead.





The existing two turfs at Hamilton Lake are under pressure, but Hamilton City Council may give the hockey community space for a third.



The idea would be investigated in the next one to three years if council's Draft Lake Domain Management Plan is approved.





A third turf would mean Waikato Hockey Association had the facilities for national tournaments, chief executive Declan Wyndham-Smith said. FAIRFAX NZ



Hockey players can't wait, as the lack of space means some training sessions currently finish at or after 10.15pm.



The Waikato has about 4400 hockey players, councillors were told at a plan hearing meeting on Thursday.



"We're a sport that has really been growing out of all proportion over the last few years and we do struggle for venues and facilities as hockey's played on a turf rather than grass these days," Waikato Hockey Association chief executive Declan Wyndham-Smith said.



Players use two turfs at the Gallagher Hockey Centre and there are also agreements with schools, but the association had asked for extra space at Lake Rotoroa to build another turf.



Wyndham-Smith thanked councillors for including that in the draft plan, saying a third turf would help with growth and provide facilities suitable for national tournaments.



Multiple written submissions backed the hockey expansion, with one saying it was madness not to do it.



And a development team coach who didn't give a name wrote of training sessions that finish after 10.15pm each week.



"The late trainings are a real issue as there are a number of younger players in my team that require transport from parents or are on their restricted licences, which is simply not viable for everyone and I have had several players simply give up."



The move would affect other sports - a football field would have to move and Hamilton Cricket Association would lose an artificial wicket. However, the cricket association is happy to seek council help to set up a new one somewhere else.



Waikato Hockey also asked for an alternative exit from its centre.



"You can turn left or right [at the Mary Street exit], but basically if you turn right it takes a long, long time so everyone who wants to turn left is backed up," Wyndham-Smith said.



He suggested a route back through Innes Common, but council staffers didn't support the idea because it would affect the park's character.



Not everyone was in favour of more hockey space, though.



Those behind a submission from the Hodgson family and friends thought keeping open spaces for all at Lake Rotoroa was more important.



Bryce and Grant Hodgson strongly objected to the hockey expansion, saying fencing created a "permanent exclusion" for a special interest group - and to the suggestion of a fenced dog park.



The Draft Lake Domain Management Plan will go before the Community and Services Committee in March.



