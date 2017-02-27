ILLYA MCLELLAN





Two tests against Pakistan will mark the first time the Black Sticks men's side has played in Wairarapa. Andrew Cornaga



Hockey lovers are in for a treat with some of the best players in the world set to run out at the Clareville Complex in March.





Pakistan are in New Zealand for a five-test series with three games taking place in Wellington - March 17, 18 and 20 - and the last two in Wairarapa on March 22 and 23.



Wairarapa Hockey executive officer Kelly Govan said it was delighted the two teams would be playing two tests in Wairarapa.





Wairarapa Hockey hopes to hold more international matches in future. PHOTOSPORT



Govan said it would be a huge challenge in a short timeframe but Waihockey was confident the team involved would pull things together to ensure the event ran smoothly.



There is a banner competition to decide who gets to meet and greet the Black Sticks and a trivia quiz will decide which youngsters get to warm down with them after their first game on March 22.



"Applications [through Waihockey] are also open for anyone interested in being selected to be a ball boy or flag bearer," Govan said.



"We hope to recreate the same brilliant atmosphere here at Clareville as we did when the Black Sticks women played the USA back in 2014. It is exciting news for the community.



"This will be the first time the men have played in the region and all local sports fans should relish the opportunity to watch under lights what are sure to be skilful, high-speed games between two world-class teams."



Stuff