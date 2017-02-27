By BRIAN YONGA





Mike Malungu (left) of Western Jaguars celebrate a goal against Multimedia University with teammates during their play-off match at City Park Stadium on February 25, 2017. Jaguars won the play-off tourney to seal their place in the 2017 top flight men's league. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Western Jaguars men’s hockey club survived relegation after winning a four-team play-off that ended on Sunday at the City Park Stadium.





The Kakamega-based side, who had finished bottom of their pool in last season’s Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League, beat Mvita XI 4-0 in their final match. The victory saw them regain their Premier League status after winning all their three matches.



Jaguars also beat Multimedia University 3-1 and Bay Club of Kisumu 4-0.



The three-day play-off, which featured the four clubs, was organised after Wazalendo Youth declined promotion to the top flight after finishing second in last season’s second tier league behind champions Technical University of Kenya (TUK).



Goals from Mike Malungu, Ken Ashimasi, Kevin Machinji and Ian Bayani handed Jaguars an emphatic win and passage back to top flight hockey.



Player coach Mike Malungu led his teammates in celebrations at the final whistle. He told the team to show the same fighting spirit in the new season set to begin this weekend.



“This is a glorious chance to seek redemption after a dismal outing last year. We were not going to let it pass and the players gave their all. It feels good to be back in the Premiership,” a delighted Malungu told Nation Sport on Sunday.



“We have got to show the same fighting spirit this season if we are to survive, and even target a top five finish.”



After a closely contested opening 30 minutes, Jaguars finally opened the scoring when Malungu completed a swift move, blasting the ball past Mvita keeper Suleiman Hajji for a 1-0 half time lead.



Jaguars pinned down their opponents in the second half as they poured forward in search of more goals.



They duly doubled their advantage in the 44th minute when Ashimasi scored another field goal, lobbing the ball past the on-rushing Hajji.



Jaguars, understandably, resorted to keeping possession but still managed two more field goals.



Multimedia, who finished third in last season’s second tier league, finished in second place with four points while Bay Club, who were also relegated from the top flight last season, were placed third with two points with Mvita finishing bottom on one point.



The 2017 season is expected to start this weekend.



Daily Nation