



The Irish EY Hockey League looks set to be a three-horse race when it returns in late March with EHL sides Banbridge and Lisnagarvey battling it out with Three Rock Rovers for the crown.





Bann eased to a 4-1 win over Pembroke on Saturday with Jonny McKee scoring twice, adding to goals from Eugene Magee and Ross Beattie. It means they lead the way by two points from surprise package Three Rock Rovers.



The Dublin side came from 2-0 down to beat Monkstown 3-2 with Luke Madeley (pictured celebrating his winning goal) scoring two corners in the closing 18 minutes to earn their sixth successive victory, including wins over each of the other four sides in the top five.



Their looks to be the easier run-in with three of their five remaining games against the sides who occupy the bottom two places.



Lisnagarvey bounced back from a defeat a week ago to beat fourth place Cork C of I 6-1 with teenager Matthew Nelson – recently called into the Irish squad – scoring twice in the first half.



They are three points back from Banbridge but have played an extra game compared to the two teams ahead of them in the table. Cork drop to seven points off the lead in fourth placed.



Euro Hockey League media release