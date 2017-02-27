Anna O’Flanagan’s incredible scoring prowess proved the difference as Hermes-Monkstown stayed hot on the heels of UCD thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Railway Union.





Hermes-Monkstown had lost 4-0 to Railway in the Jacqui Potter Cup without their international contingent six days earlier but they bounced back with a hard fought result.



O’Flanagan struck twice to raise her tally to 32 for the season, 19 clear of the next highest scorer – UCD’s Katie Mullan – across the elite level competitions in Ireland. It built a 2-0 advantage before Railway fought back with a late flurry of attacks but could only muster an Emma Smyth goal in reply.



UCD, meanwhile, retained their slender one-point lead, albeit with an extra game played, with a 4-1 success against Pembroke with Deirdre Duke netting twice. All the goals came in the first half with Mullan and Duke on the mark in the first quarter.



Sarah O’Loughlin stretched the advantage to 3-0 before Eanna Horan and Duke swapped goals for the final result.



Pegasus and Ards both kept their interest in a potential EY Champions Trophy playoff place with single-goal wins over Loreto and Ulster Elks, respectively.



For Pegs, Rachel McMillan’s early goal was the difference at Beaufort. She scored from a well-worked corner to set them on course for victory. From there, both sides had major moments of pressure but the Ulster side kept their nerve to record a 1-0 victory.



Ards, meanwhile, condemned Ulster Elks to a fifth successive defeat as Tamara Macleod and Chloe Brown struck in quick succession to run up a 2-1 victory.



The result gets them within five points of Loreto with a game in hand in a condensed midfield. Pegasus also have a game in lieu to play which could see them overhaul Loreto while Railway Union are also in the mix for the fourth playoff place.



EY Hockey League, day 14 results: Ards 2 (T Macleod, C Brown) Ulster Elks 1 (D Wilson); Loreto 0 Pegasus 1 (R McMillan); UCD 4 (D Duke 2, K Mullan, S O’Loughlin) Pembroke 1 (E Horan); Hermes-Monkstown 2 (A O’Flanagan 2) Railway Union 1 (E Smyth)



Hermes-Monkstown 2 (A O’Flanagan 2) Railway Union 1 (E Smyth)



Hermes-Monkstown claimed maximum points with their win over Railway Union in Rathdown, bouncing back from their 4-0 Jacqui Potter Cup loss from a week ago against the same opposition.



Indeed, the return of their international players was a key factor as Anna O’Flanagan bolstered her scoring stats to 32 already in the current campaign, almost 20 clear of her nearest rival on that front.



The game in the first quarter was played at a frantic pace with both sides playing to an intense tempo. Towards the end of that first phase, O'Flanagan made some space for herself and shot on goal; her shot initially saved by the Railway keeper, Grace O'Flanagan, but the striker picked up the rebound and made no mistake the second time.



By half time, the score remained 1-0 to the home side. Hermes-Monkstown doubled their advantage in the third quarter when Laura Pinder picked out a perfect pass to the awaiting O'Flanagan who slid the ball past the keeper.



In the final quarter, Railway piled on the pressure and it paid off with a goal from Emma Smyth. The intensity of the game was added to when Railway won a number of penalty corners but, fortunately for the home side, their keeper Liz Murphy had brought her A game with her and defended her goal expertly. Hermes-Monkstown remain a point behind the league leaders UCD but have a game in hand.



Ards 2 (T Macleod, C Brown) Ulster Elks 1 (D Wilson)



Third quarter goals from Tamara Macleod and Chloe Brown saw Ards win their Ulster derby with Ulster Elks 2-1 to keep alive their chances of a late push for a Champions Trophy playoff place.



The home team started the stronger, with a larger share of possession, but little goal scoring threat. The best chance of the quarter fell to Brown, when she intercepted a ball just outside the 23, drove into the circle and unleashed a reverse stick shot which was well saved.



Elks came into the game a little more, winning two short corners late in the first half and a reverse strike that Naomi McKnight saved well.



Ards sprang to life in the second half, going ahead a minute in. Macleod saw her initial shot saved, but the rebound fell to Brown 10 yards out and she made no mistake. The hosts were flying at this stage with Lucy McKee was then denied twice in the space of a minute by the Elks keeper Chrissie McKee.



Ards doubled their lead in the 42nd minute after an Elks defensive error as a loose ball went straight to Macleod, who was unmarked in the circle. She drove towards goal, and managed to force the ball into the net in spite of the best McKee efforts.



The final quarter of the game saw few chances with Elks finally getting a goal back in the last minute, Danni Wilson forcing home from close range. Ards are five points off the playoff places but have a game in hand on fourth place Loreto.



Loreto 0 Pegasus 1 (R McMillan)



Rachel McMillan’s single strike saw Pegasus reignite the race for the fourth women’s EYHL Champions Trophy playoff place as they recorded a narrow 1-0 away win at Beaufort.



In a frantic start by both sides, a marker was certainly put down in the midfield between Lizzie Colvin and Alex Speers. Pegasus showed some shrewd moments in the opening exchanges and duly won a short corner with McMillan scoring well for what proved the only goal.



Into the second quarter, Loreto came out with some real purpose as Ali Meeke linked up well with Freya McDermott. Pegasus were showing some real resilience and a well organised defence keeping Loreto at bay, Hannah Grieve putting in a very strong performance and leading the Pegasus defence well.



Pegasus rallied in the third quarter as Rosie Henderson and Katie McKee were getting into some nice midfield positions and giving Loreto some headaches. The Dublin side were on the rack for a few minutes and, but for some solid defending from Sinead McGirr and awareness by goalkeeper Louisa Healy, the score might have doubled in Pegasus's favour.



Going into the final quarter, Loreto sought to grab something from the game with Meeke’s hard running and Nikki Keegan working tirelessly but could not find a way through.



Pegasus were starting to exploit holes in a tiring Loreto team on the counter, Speers hurting Loreto's midfield. Hannah Mathews dealt with the oncoming barrage but no equaliser was forthcoming. Loreto remain fourth but are just two points ahead of Pegasus who have a game in hand.



UCD 4 (D Duke 2, K Mullan, S O’Loughlin) Pembroke 1 (E Horan)



UCD retained their narrow lead at the top of the women’s EY Hockey League with all the goals coming in the first half at Belfield. Katie Mullan put UCD in front with her 13th goal of the season, dragging home a penalty corner in the 14th minute.



Deirdre Duke then continued her excellent run of form since returning from injury, scoring after she set in motion a great move, picking out Sarah Patton on the endline. She drew the goalkeeper before slipping the ball back to Duke to finish nicely.



The second quarter started with a quick exchange of goals. Duke sent a ball across the circle to Sarah O’Loughlin who got a lovely touch in front of the keeper for 3-0.



Pembroke won a series of short corners and Eanna Horan scored from the end line from a well worked routine. But, a minute later, UCD replied through Duke again with a lovely shot from the top of the circle into the bottom corner for a 4-1 half-time lead.



The second half was more circumspect with both teams reduced to 10 players at different times during the third quarter. Short corners were won at both ends but these were well defended.



With Pembroke reduced to 10 again, UCD had some attacking chances in the closing stanza but the Pembroke defence was strong with a number of good saves from the Pembroke keeper.



UCD retain their slender one-point lead at the top over Hermes-Monkstown while are in ninth place in the relegation playoff place



Irish Hockey Association media release