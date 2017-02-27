



Bromac Kelburne and Grange will be contesting this year`s men’s Scottish Cup final with both sides reaching the ultimate stage in spectacular fashion.





Grange saw off the challenge of Grove Menzieshill 8-1 while Kelburne reached the final via a penalty shoot-out against Edinburgh University.



Edinburgh may have exited the Cup at the semi-final stage but they gave holders Kelburne the game of their lives, the match ended 2-2 in normal time and the Paisley side progressed after winning 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out.



The students were a goal up at the interval; Ian Moodie`s shot hit the goalkeeper and looped into the net. The Paisley side were level early in the second half when Josh Cairns scored from the spot after Nick Finlayson`s shot was illegally stopped on the line.



There was drama in the closing three minutes, Jonas Nommensen put Kelburne 2-1 ahead only for Dan Coultas to equalise with an overtime penalty corner.



Kelburne kept their nerve in the penalty competition with Chris Nelson, Ben Peterson and Finlayson converting to progress to the final.







In the second semi-final Grange were in command when Luke Cranney put the Edinburgh side ahead in only two minutes. Then Duncan Riddell added a second, Callum Milne scored from the spot, and Captain Cammie Fraser converted a penalty corner for a four goal advantage at the interval.



In the second half Todd Mills scored twice, Milne added two more penalties to complete his hat-trick, and in the interim Aidan McQuade notched a consolation for the Taysiders from a penalty corner.







In the men’s Scottish Plate semi-finals Western Wildcats reached the final in a great 7-1 win victory over Perthshire. The game was three minutes old when Western Wildcats took the lead through a penalty strike by Adam McKenzie.



Joe McConnell doubled their lead through a penalty corner finish to make it 2-0. McKenzie added his second and Western Wildcats’ third on 25 minutes before Robertson pulled one back for Perthshire.



An Andrew McConnell strike rounded off the first half scoring to give Western Wildcats a 4-1 lead at the interval. Andrew McConnell bagged his second early doors in the second half to make it 5-1, before McKenzie scored two more goals to bring his personal tally to four, and a full-time score of 7-1.



Watsonians claimed the other spot in the Scottish Plate final with a 5-1 win over Greenock Morton. A tight first half was separated by a solitary strike by Fraser McCurdy to give Watsonians the lead.



Greenock equalised early in the second half when Jonny Roy struck from a penalty corner. Watsonians regained control through a strike by Tom Swarbrick in the 42nd minute.



Fraser Sands advanced Watsonians’ lead with a penalty corner strike before Mike Madison put the game to bed in the 65th minute. Two minutes later and Henri completed the scoring to make it 5-1 full time.







There was also a massive game in women’s National League 1 and Edinburgh University have now opened up a three point gap at the top of the women`s first division after a 1-0 win over rivals Milne Craig Western.



Edinburgh are three points ahead of Wildcats with a game more played and four ahead of Western but the latter have two games in hand.



Louise Campbell scored the only goal of the game early in the second half, but that was only after Western`s Susan McGilveray had missed from the spot.



The result rounds off a great weekend for the students with two wins on the trot.







Photos by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release