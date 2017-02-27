



Wimbledon moved within touching distance of an unassailable lead in the English league as they claimed their 11th win from 14 league games, moving seven points clear of Holcombe.





Goals from Kieran Mulholland and Nick Catlin for East Grinstead and efforts from Ben Arnold and Nathaniel Stewart made it 2-2, before unbeaten Wimbledon stepped up the pace and took the win through goals from Johnny Kinder and Pete Small.



East Grinstead are five points outside of the play-off positions with four games to go and will rely on other results going their way. For Wimbledon, they require two wins from their closing four games to secure first place.



Holcombe gave their play-off chances a huge boost with a 2-1 win over Loughborough Students, despite a plucky display from their opponents.



Goals from Nick Bandurak and Gareth Andrew made sure of the points for Holcombe and they go second. They are six points above Beeston and seven points off Wimbledon at the top.



Surbiton, meanwhile, dropped two points against Brooklands Manchester University. Peter Flanagan hit three for Brooklands in the 3-3 draw but Gareth Furlong matched the feat and scored an equaliser just two minutes from time to grab a point for Surbiton.



The result sees Surbiton drop to third but Brooklands stay eighth and ease their relegation worries, five points above Canterbury.



Another team vying for a top-four finish are Beeston – but they let a late lead slip against Reading on and drew 2-2.



Euro Hockey League media release