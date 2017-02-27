



Oranje-Rood fought their way back into the top three of the Dutch Hoofdklasse with a 3-2 win over Rotterdam with Mink van der Weerden scoring two goals.





He broke the deadlock before Jelle Galema made it 2-0. Jeroen Hertzberger pulled one back before half-time and Sebastian Molkenboer levelled the game with 27 minutes to go. But van der Weerden fired in a corner for a 3-2, ending Rotterdam’s run of four wins from before Christmas.



AH&BC Amsterdam were the other big winners in the top half of the table with a 3-1 win over SV Kampong in a repeat of last year’s EHL final.



Mirco Pruyser and Martijn Havenga exchanged goals inside the first ten minutes before Amsterdam took the lead thanks to Boris Burkhardt’s 31st minute goal.



Teun Rohof’s goal from a corner completed the victory that lifts Amsterdam to 30 points in second, five clear of third placed Oranje Rood.



They also closed the gap on leaders Bloemendaal by a couple of points after the leaders drew 0-0 with Pinoke.



HGC beat Den Bosch 2-1 to move up to fifth place with Tristan Algera scoring the winner in the closing minutes. Hurley got their first Hoofdklasse win in 15 months with a 4-3 success against Tilburg while Almere and Qui Vive drew 2-2.



Euro Hockey League media release