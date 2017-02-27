



Dragons’ Felix Denayer admitted his frustration as KHC Dragons fell to a 4-3 defeat to Waterloo Ducks in the Belgian Audi Hockey League.





Both sides were down players due to the Hockey India League finals. Dragons started the brighter but were caught on the counter-attack by a Romain Penelle touch from Luca Masso’s shot. Blair Hilton and Nicolas Dumont extended the lead to 3-0.



The Antwerp side replied in kind with second half goals from Henri Raes and Thomas Briels before Denayer levelled from a stroke in the 53rd minute.



But Gauthier Boccard put the WatDucks back in front from a corner before Dragons suffered successive yellow cards from Briels and Denayer.



Reflecting on the game, Denayer told the HockeyBelgium website: "We started very well and we could have taken a 2-0 lead after five minutes.



“We then had 20 complicated minutes and conceded three goals. But that served as a lesson and we got our act together well after the break.



“We reacted well and we managed to get back level with Watducks. We then let in an avoidable goal. This must serve as a lesson to us.



“We will have a lot to analyze after this defeat. It is our fault that we lost this game. It is all the more unfortunate that we could have put Waterloo seven points behind us after this game."



Euro Hockey League media release