In 2013 a new venture was started. Something to do for hockey which the IPL had done for cricket.





Hence, the Hockey India League was born. Kalinga Lancers have won the trophy this year, but the story is beyond just lifting the title at the end of an edition.





What purpose does HIL serve to India? The answer is simple, it is the platform for hockey to go forward in the country.



One must remember that both current Indian and international stars take part in the competition.



It is just the boost the game needs at this point. Floris Jan Bovelander, who has won the Olympic gold and the World Cup with Holland, feels that the league is one of the best in the world and gives inspiration to Indians to take it up.





India were kings of the game at one point but sadly that is not the case anymore.



The Ranchi Rhinos won the inaugural tournament and it proved to be a big hit with the fans. Crowds swarmed to the stadiums and it is a clear indication of what the game means to the people.



It has had its share of controversies, with teams being removed and replaced. But the likes of Sardar Singh and PR Sreejesh, who form the backbone of our hockey team certainly endorse the league.



If India are to emerge as a super power the HIL will have to promote talent from the grassroots. It is the medium through which talent will reach the masses and get to shine on the big stage.



A hockey gold in 2020? Well, come what may, the HIL is where you need to look for the next crop of players.



