CHANDIGARH: Agustin Mazzilli scored a late field goal to help Uttar Pradesh Wizards register a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Delhi Waveriders and claim the bronze medal in the fifth edition of Hockey India League (HIL), here on Sunday.





Trailing 3-4 with three minutes remaining in the game, the Argentine striker found himself at the right place at the right time to clinically finish Florent van Aubel's assist from a tight angle to hand UP Wizards the lead and their first podium finish in the history of the tournament.



But it was the former champions Delhi Waveriders who were quick to get off the blocks when Justin Reid-Ross scored from a field effort in the 15th minute to hand his side a 2-0 lead.



UP Wizards' Shamsher Singh (18th) levelled the scoreline three minutes into the second quarter with a fine field goal after receiving an inch perfect pass from Chinglensana Singh.



According to the new rules of the tournament, one field strike is counted as two.



The Waveriders restored their lead in the 24th minute when skipper Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty corner and the Delhi outfit went into the halfway break leading 3-2.



After the change of ends, the Waveriders extended their lead again through a penalty corner conversion by Rupinder in the 36th minute.



Argentine dragflciker Gonzalo Peillat (38th) pulled one back for the UP Wizards two minutes later from a penalty corner to narrow down the scoreline to 3-4.



Despite having the lions share of ball possession in the fourth quarter, the Waveriders failed to capitalise on their lead.



Traling by a goal, the UP Wizards went all out attacking in the last few minutes of the match and made some ambitious forays into the rival citadel.



The UP Wizards efforts bore fruit three minutes from the final hooter as Mazzilli scored from a tight angle past Delhi keeper Vincent Vanasch after being fed brilliantly by Van Aubel.



The Waveriders had one last chance to draw level when they were awarded a penalty corner in the final minute of the match but Rupinder failed to find the target this time.



The Times of India