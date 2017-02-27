s2h team





Photo by Siddhartha Mittal



What is unmistakable with Rio gold medallist Agustin Mazzilli is his 3D skills apart from all game traits, which he displayed amply in the Hockey India League. But he left indelible mark today not with his usual 3D but with a goal generated out of not so dangerous looking gentle feed from another Rio medallist Florent van Aubel. The 57th minute goal that stunned the hither to smoothly progressing Delhi Waveriders gave the Uttar Pradesh Wizards the proud, bronze and a worthy prize money of INR 750,000 (USD 115,000).





DWRs were riding on lead since Justin Reid-Ross struck a field goal in the dying moments of first quarter and then captain Rupinder Pal Singh for once turned out successful in the penalty corner process.



The ultimate Man of the Match scored two penalty corner goals off two successive attempts to enlarge his side's lead to 4-2 till then.



Mazzilli's peer in the national side Gonzalo Peillat narrowed the lead to solitary goal when he sent the ball as a grounder between a defender and goalie Vincent Vanasch (4-3) in the 37th minute. With a field goal coming from opportunistic Justin Reid-Ross in the first quarter (2-0) got cancelled out early in the second quarter when Shamesher Singh bent full to deflect a Chenglensana's 25-yard slap shot in to D in to the far corner of the cage (2-2).



The Shamsher's goal came out of nowhere. Chenglensana Singh sent a strong diagonal slpa from his 25-yard area into D. Young Shamsher Singh who was way away from goalie in the circle, and unmarked, bent fully to deflect its direction. Goalie Vincent Vanasch dives to intercept, but got it bounced to fall to the far corner of the net.



Both teams scored three goals, but two field goals compared to one by the DWR made all the difference in the end.



AWARDS BRONZE MEDAL MATCH:



Goal of the Match: RUPINDER PAL SINGH

Young Achiever of the Match: Shamsher Singh

Most Entertaining Player of the Match: Florant van Aubel

Man of the Match: RUPINDER PAL SINGH



Stick2Hockey.com