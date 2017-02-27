



UHC Hamburg’s Moritz Fuerste took home both the Man of the Match title and a shared top scorer award following the Coal India Hockey India League as Kalinga Lancers beat Dabang Mumbai in the final 4-1 earlier today.





It was their first title in the competition, now in its fifth season, as they reversed the group stage’s order of things. Kalinga finished second in the regular season table but claimed the laurels against the table-toppers as they opened up with a field goal from Royal Leopold’s Glenn Turner for a 2-0 lead (the HIL awards two goals for efforts from play).



Lancers captain Moritz Fuerste scored in the 30th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. Indian international Affan Yousuf pulled one back in the third quarter for Mumbai, from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute but Fuerste closed out the win with a second corner goal for the 4-1 victory. It made his tally 12 goals for the tournament, level with team mate Turner.

The side also featured AH&BC Amsterdam’s Billy Bakker and HC Rotterdam’s Adam Dixon.



Earlier in the day, Oranje-Rood’s Agustin Mazzilli provided the crucial field goal to earn a 5-4 win for the Uttar Pradesh to beat the Delhi Waveriders to claim the bronze medal.



