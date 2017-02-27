Fires two peanlty-corners as last-year’s finalists defeat Mumbai 4-1, wn title



Indervir Grewal





Kalinga Lancers strike a pose after winning the fifth edition of the Hockey India League. photo: Vicky Gharu



Chandigarh: Kalinga Lancers continued the trend of losing finalists coming back to win the title next year as they choked table-toppers Dabang Mumbai into submission to win the fifth edition of the Hockey India League here today.





The first-time champions followed in the footsteps of Punjab Warriors and Delhi Waveriders, redeeming the hammering they suffered at the hands of Punjab in the last year’s final with a convincing 4-1 win over form favourites Mumbai.



Led by their senior foreign players — Australian Aran Zalewski and Dutchman Billy Bakker in the middle and Moritz Fuerste with his two drag-flicking goals — Kalinga produced arguably their best performance of the season. However, Kalinga captain Fuerste couldn’t care less about the way they won the title. “We will hold the trophy, we are very happy. It doesn’t matter what happened in the 60 minutes. It’s history and doesn’t matter now,” Fuerste said.



Better in final



Kalinga did what they had been doing all month long, but they did it a bit better in the final. They controlled the middle smartly, slowing down the pace to kill Mumbai’s fluent attacking style. They changed the pace to find the openings; and, just as they had been doing all season long, they were efficient in converting the few chances they created.



Glenn Turner’s diving deflection gave Kalinga the lead in the 18th minute. After beating the goalkeepers with low drag-flicks into the left corner, Fuerste made the Mumbai goalkeeper second-guess and fired one to the right to make it 3-0 at the stroke of halftime. Mumbai got one back through an Affan Yousuf penalty corner deflection goal in the 33rd minute.



Some desperate defending and a couple of good referrals, one of which overturned a Mumbai field goal, got Kalinga close to the end, before Fuerste fired another drag-flick into the backboard in the penultimate minute. The German, who equalled Turner as the top-scorer in the league with the goal, celebrated with some bhangra.



Wizards go third



Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Wizards stole the third place from Delhi Waveriders with a 57th-minute goal in their 5-4 win. Argentine Agustin Mazzilli’s first-time slap finish proved the difference between going home empty-handed and the Rs 75 lakh prize purse.



Delhi were the more dominant in possession and took the lead twice. Justin Reid-Ross’ pass from inside the circle was intercepted by VR Raghunath, but the senior defender’s clearance went into his goal, giving Delhi a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute. Wizards, though, equalised three minutes later with Shamsher Singh’s deflection.



But Rupinder Pal Singh’s (24th and 36th) penalty corner conversions gave Delhi a two-goal cushion to control the proceedings. Despite Gonzalo Peillat’s 38th-minute drag-flick goal reducing the lead, Delhi dominated and Wizards found it tough to find the goal.



But right at the end, Wizards showed the intent and desperation that had been missing throughout the second half. Mazzilli’s goal turned the tables and Delhi, despite a couple of chances in the last minute, had to go home empty-handed.



The Tribune