As a field goal struck by Dabang Mumbai did not survive the neutral umpire Andy Meir's scrutiny in the referral, the relieved Kalinga Lancers went on to score another penalty corner goal a minute before the final hooter to add to their 3-1 lead and thus emerged new Champions of Hockey India League 2017. Glenn Turner's double-effect solitary field goal and two penalty corner strikes by Moritz Fuerste met just a single late goal reply by Affan Yousaf. Fluent and flair, Team Kalinga won crown on a majestic score of 4-1, and with that the hockey world's biggest prize money booty of Rs.2.50 Cr (USD 385,000).





Dabang Mumbai's short-lived field goal struck in a scramble by Australian Kiern Govers would have levelled the score 3-3 had it survived the timely referral.



It was not to be despite field umpire's nod.



But the Mumbai team is to be blamed for themselves for losing the final, with their wayward scoring attempts both through field and penalty corners today.



Nothing mirrors this than their poor penalty corner processes. That the side wasted as many as five out of six hard earned penalty corners speak for itself.



On the other hand, only team to do well at PCs, Kalinga kept up their record, converting both the PCs they got.



The last three PCs for Mumbai came in succession with just a couple of minutes left in the clock, last of which was woefully employed leading to Kalinga's counter that produced Moritz Fuerste's last of 12 goals with just 98 seconds left in the clock, and thus dousing any last hopes of Dabang Mumbai for which they are byword by now.







Kalinga Lancers led 3-o at half time.



Aided by a field goal by Glen Turner and a matching penalty corner goal off the lone chance it got from ever reliable Moritz Fuerste gave Kalinga Lancers 3-0 lead at half time in the grand final of the Fifth Hockey India League.



On resumption, in an indirect attempt at penalty corner, Affan Yousaf struck the lone goal of his side. But woeful PC drills thereafter and exemplary goalkeeping again by Andrew Charter saw the Kalinga gets its due in only its second appearance in the final.



AWARDS FOR FINAL:



Goal of the Match: Affan Yousaf

Young Achiever of the Match: Matthew Dawson

Most Entertaining Player of the Match: Robert Kemperman

Man of the Match: Moritz Fuerste



AWARDS FOR TOURNAMENT:



The Fair Play Trophy: Kalinga Lancers

Hero Achiever Award: Florian Fuchs

Maximum Goal Awards: Moritz Fuerste and Glenn Turner

Upcoming player of the tournament: Harmanpreet Singh

Most Valuable Player of Tournament: Florian Fuchs



