

England vs South Africa



England earned a second international win in the space of two days with a 3-0 victory over South Africa.





Having handed debuts to eight players on Saturday, Danny Kerry gave three players their international bows, with Ellie Rayer, Livy Paige and Kathryn Lane pulling on England shirts for the very first time.



Lily Owsley - a relative veteran of the programme despite being just 22 - opened the scoring and it was 1-0 at half time.



Into the second half and Jo Hunter made it 2-0, before Erica Sanders made it three in the final quarter.



Coach Kerry said, "We've been exploring a great deal of areas on this trip and despite that we have been solid and penetrative in our play.



"There is still an enormous amount of work to be done before the summer but the team is tight, talented and eager to learn.



"It's a really exciting time for the squad and we have covered good and new ground already."



Players used: Sabbie Heesh (GK), Amy Tennant (GK), Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Sabbie Heesh, Jo Hunter, Kathryn Lane, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Livy Paige, Erica Sanders, Zoe Shipperley, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb



England Hockey Board Media release