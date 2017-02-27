England won the final match of the second Cape Town Summer Series by 3-0 against South Africa. Both matches were played at the Hartleyvale stadium in Cape Town.





The halftime score was 1-0 for England. In the 10th minute Lily Owsley scored the only goal of the first 30 minutes of the match.



In the first chukka most of the playing was done by England, but the home team got back in the game in the second quarter. Once again the SA keeper Phumelela Mbande made some brilliant saves and she was well supported by captain Nicolene Terblanche and Bernadette Coston.



In the first minute of the second half England got the second goal of the match. Jo Hunter hit the back of the goal-box to give England a 2-0 lead. Besides the two chances South African had in the third quarter most of the play was made by England again. The home team almost scored when Sulette Damons had only the goalkeeper to beat, but in the final moment she badly injured her already heavily strapped upper-leg and knee.



With the start of the final chukka England got one penalty corner after another and finally Erica Sanders scored against a battered SA defence. The South Africans lacked just that finishing touch the few times they got into the goal circle.



England won the first match on Saturday 4-2.



Now that the women have played their part in the second Summer Series it is the turn of the men. The South African men’s side will play its first match on Thursday against England. The match starts at 18:00. All matches are played at Hartleyvale. Germany is the other team that will be in action during the second Summer Series.



Schedule for rest of the second Summer Series: Saturday, 4 March @ 16:00 – England v Germany; Sunday, 5 March @ 16:00 – South Africa v Germany; Monday, 6 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v England; Wednesday, 8 March @ 18:00 England v Germany; Thursday, 9 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v Germany.



SA Hockey Association media release