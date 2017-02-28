Clydesdale Western Hockey Club has secured a new partnership with First Class Physiotherapy Ltd, as part of their strategy to create a world class club environment at Titwood.





The club secured significant investment through SportScotland’s Direct Club Investment (DCI). The package is available to clubs who show commitment to embedding significant developmental change in the pursuit of creating a world class club environment for players.



Clydesdale Western have already begun to utilise this DCI support stream to its maximum potential having already appointed a high caliber coach in Derek Forsyth; the services of Emma Traynor, a physiologist and sports scientist; and video analysis input, Clydesdale Western have now moved to provide physiotherapy support to players through DCI.



Clydesdale Western said, “We are thrilled to be able to work with the wonderful team at First Class Physiotherapy to support our athletes in reaching their full potential. We have always had good facilities at our Club, but through Sportscotland DCI we have been able to step-up and develop a truly professional club set-up, which provides a massive benefit to our members and to our sport.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release