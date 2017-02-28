



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that for the first time the active membership in clubs throughout Scotland has exceeded 10,000. This milestone symbolises the great work clubs have undertaken to successfully grow the sport in recent years.





Supporting clubs to engage players and workforce has been, and remains, a key objective for Scottish Hockey.



Hockey in Scotland has seen growth of over 55% in membership over the last two years, with the aim to have grown by 80% by 2019. Our clubs, schools, and districts are at the centre of this growth.



At the end of December 2015 our number of active members stood at 8,554, and now the 10,000 member milestone has not only been surpassed, it currently stands at over 10,600 members.



We are proud to be a sport that travels with you from first picking up a stick to our oldest active member at 90 years old. Our members are enjoying a growing, fun, equitable sport across Scotland.



Hockey is one of Scotland’s strongest and most innovative team sports, an equitable sport with a 50/50 gender split. We look forward to continuing the good work in growing hockey in Scotland and providing every opportunity to take part in a fun and friendly sport.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Domestic Game, Jamie Frail, said, “The ongoing growth is a real testament to those volunteers out there who give their time supporting and enabling club activity. Everybody at Scottish Hockey looks forward to continuing the partnerships we’ve developed with engaged clubs over recent years.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release