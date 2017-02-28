Partnership on AHL, U13's & Hookin2hockey



Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia has announced a three-year partnership with Gameday Mouthguards.





In particular, the deal will see Gameday partner with Hockey Australia on Hookin2Hockey – HA’s national junior program for children under the age of ten, the Australian Hockey League and the U13’s competition.



The Hockey Australia partnership builds on Gameday’s existing Hockey NSW, Hockey Victoria and Hockey WA partnerships, and means that Gameday will be able to provide personal protection and safety information to nearly 160,000 participants.



Hockey Australia’s General Manger – Marketing and Communications, Lawrence West said; “We welcome Gameday Mouthguards’ expansion in Australian hockey through this partnership with our Hookin2Hockey junior development program and its partnership with the Australian Hockey League and our Under 13s National Carnival. Gameday already has some excellent relationships with our state and territory associations and this further strengthens their commitment to hockey.



“Hookin2Hockey gives children between the ages of five and ten the chance to learn the basics of the game and experience their first sporting pride moment in a fun and safe environment over the course of an eight-week program. While hockey is inherently an extremely safe sport, the continuing safety of our participants is always a top priority and the partnership with Gameday Mouthguards will help us to educate young hockey players and their parents on the importance of having high quality, well-fitting mouthguard protection.



“Through the partnership, we look forward to giving hockey players of all ages and abilities access to an affordable, custom-fit mouthguard product, offering comfort and protection, and instilling safe play habits.”



Gameday Chief Executive Officer, Matt Weston said; “Hockey is a fast, high contact sport which demands the appropriate protective gear be worn by its players. We’re pleased to be partnering with Hockey Australia to give all its national members access to our custom-fit mouthguards and to be part of the promotion of the safe play message, from its adult to youngest players. This partnership extends our reach to cover Australia. It expands on our previously partnerships with Hockey NSW, Hockey Victoria and Hockey WA, meaning all other states and territories now have the same access to Gameday promotional pricing and other offers.”



About Gameday mouthguards



Gameday makes traditionally expensive custom mouthguards accessible to everyday Australians by providing a convenient, online, end-to-end process by which customers can take their own dental impressions at home and receive a superior custom-fit product.



For a low cost, consumers have convenient access to high quality, custom-made mouthguards from Gameday. This mouthguard can be designed in the wearer’s club or favourite colours and can also include their name and telephone number. www.gamedaymouthguards.com.au



Gameday aims to become the pre-eminent operator in the fragmented dental device market. Millions of Australians are playing sports where it is advisable or appropriate to wear a mouthguard. Gameday’s mouthguard business model is readily scalable (current capacity in excess of 50,000 mouthguards a year) and there are opportunities to sell other products and enter international markets. With the Australian Dental Association claiming only 36% of Australian children aged 5-17 are wearing mouthguards during games, Gameday aims to passionately work on raising awareness of mouthguard usage and will be investing heavily into promoting the safety benefits of protecting children with custom-made products which have been shown to offer significantly more protection than over-the-counter brands.



Hockey Australia media release