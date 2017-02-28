



Bromac Kelburne men won a table-topper in the Scottish men’s national league, beating nearest rivals Grange 3-0 to open up a five-point lead at Glasgow Green.





The opener came when slip by a Grange defender donated the ball to Lee Morton, he drifted into the circle and unselfishly crossed the ball for Jack McKenzie to stroke it into the empty net.



There were chances at both ends, Kelburne`s Jonas Nommensen fired his effort over the bar, while at the other end a Duncan Riddell reverse stick shot was well blocked by Rory Kerr.Kelburne doubled their tally when Johnny Christie latched onto a kick by the goalkeeper, and the former Scotland striker composed himself to fire a low shot into the empty net.



The pivotal moment came midway through the second half, Kelburne defender Josh Cairns lost the ball to Todd Mills in the circle but the resulting shot was fired directly at Kerr. Within a minute the Paisley side went up to the other end, won a penalty corner, and Cairns made amends by scoring with a fierce drag flick.



A day later, Kelburne grabbed a place in the Scottish Cup final with a dramatic shoot-out win over Edinburgh University to set up a final showdown against Grange once again.



