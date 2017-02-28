KUALA LUMPUR: One down, one to go.



Nur Insafi, having clinched the Division One title last week, will begin the second part of their quest when the President’s Cup (overall title) quarter-final matches get under way on Thursday.





The Penang-based outfit enjoyed a perfect record in Division One – winning all seven matches, including trouncing Police 5-2 in the last league match, to collect the maximum 21 points to emerge champions. They finished five points clear of second-placed Police.



UPM-KPT finished third with 10 points, followed by Petaling Jaya Municipal Council (MBPJ) fourth (9pts) and Politeknik Malaysia-KPT fifth (7pts).



Champions Nur Insafi earned RM30,000 in prize money while second-placed Police received RM20,000 and UPM-KPT RM10,000.



In the President’s Cup quarter-finals, Nur Insafi are odds-on favourites to advance when they take on Politeknik Malaysia-KPT in the first leg at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium on Thursday.



But Nur Insafi team manager S. Tachanamurthi prefers to play down their chances.



“We’re happy to have won the Division One title unbeaten. Now, we hope to do the double.



“It won’t be easy as we have to travel to Johor Baru for the return leg (on March 4),” he said.



The other quarter-final ties will see Police meeting Johor, UPM-KPT going up against Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) and MBPJ taking on RMAF Rajawali.



Last year, TNB-Thunderbolt won the double and were promoted to the Premier Division.



