by S. Ramaguru





in and out: While Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin has made the final 18-man squad for the World Hockey League round Two.



KUALA LUMPUR: Meritocracy rules as veteran forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin is back in the national hockey team after an 18-month absence.





The 31-year-old player, who has been the most effective scorer among local players for two straight years, has been named in the 18-man national squad for the March 4-12 World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka.



National coach Stephen van Huizen explained that the forward was selected based on merit.



“He has shown that he can still play at the very top level ... and he has been a consistent performer. So, he was selected on merit,” said Van Huizen.



“He has also shown the desire to don national colours again.”





Goalkeeper M. Kumar (inset) has been left behind.



The selection wasn’t without surprises, though as three regulars – goalkeeper S. Kumar, midfielder Mohd Haziq Shamsul and forward Mohd Firhan Azhaari – were dropped.



Kumar’s exit, however, is of his own accord as he wants to stay behind to be with his wife, who is expected to give birth to their third child any time soon.



“Kumar has made a lot of sacrifices and I feel that his request is reasonable considering that he lost one son to an illness in 2014 ... his family means a lot to him,” said the coach.



“I’m sure that the two goalkeepers we have picked can do the job.”



The two are youngsters Mohd Hafizuddin Othman of Terengganu and Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman of Tenaga.



Haziq has been axed as he has yet to recover from a hamstring injury.



Another injured player, Faizal Saari (hamstring), however, has made the team.



Stephen believes that there is ample time for Faizal to be ready.



“We have spoken to Faizal ... and we also saw him play in the TNB Cup final. We believe he will be ready for the tournament. Anyway, we can let him rest for the opening three matches. That will give him more time to recover,” said Stephen.



Firhan is ruled out as he has fixed his wedding for March 9.



Unlike him, Faiz Helmi Jali is lucky that his wedding is on March 4.



The Malaysian Hockey Confede­ration (MHC) will fly Faiz to Dhaka on March 5.



The two players cannot be blamed for fixing their weddings on the two dates as Malaysia were initially scheduled to play the Round Two matches in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25.



“It is unfortunate that the players had planned their weddings based on the earlier dates.



“Faiz will join us a day later. It is the quarter-final match that matters most and we want to make sure we have all our best players for that game,” stressed Van Huizen.



In Dhaka, Malaysia will be up against hosts Bangladesh, China, Ghana, Egypt, Oman, Sri Lanka and Fiji.



The Star of Malaysia