

Mac Wilcox is one of four uncapped players in the NZ men's hockey squad to face Pakistan next month. WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ



The new coach of the New Zealand men's hockey team has named a young squad to take on Pakistan in Wellington and Wairarapa next month.





Darren Smith, who was named as the replacement for Colin Batch on February 14, included four uncapped players for the five-match series scheduled to run from March 17-23.



Central midfielder/striker Mac Wilcox (20-years-old), Southern midfielder Nick Elder (23), Canterbury striker Cam Hayde (25) and Midlands striker Jonty Keaney (21) have all earned their first call up to the senior national team for what will be the team's first competition of 2017.



Balancing out the young talent is the experienced core of defender/midfielder Arun Panchia (205 tests), defender Nick Haig (200) and striker Stephen Jenness (173).



A large group of regular faces including Blair Hilton, Hugo Inglis, Jacob Smith, Jared Panchia, Marcus Child, Shea McAleese, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant and Nic Woods are playing club hockey in Europe and were unavailable for selection while captain Simon Child, George Muir and Hayden Phillips are sidelined through injury.



Smith said he was looking forward to the series and setting a benchmark ahead of an important year which sees World Cup qualification on the line at the FIH World League Semi Final in South Africa.



"This is a very exciting side including some great young talent who have a good opportunity to test themselves against a hard-nosed opponent in Pakistan.



"Pakistan will be a quick and aggressive attacking team so we will need to be on our game and we're looking forward to the challenge.



"It's fantastic to be able to once again bring top international hockey to the community and I know Wellington and Wairarapa will be brilliant hosts."



Meanwhile, Hockey New Zealand also confirmed on Tuesday the national women's team would play two tests against USA on the brand new turf at the Waimakariri Hockey Stadium in Rangiora next month.



The games to be played on March 25 and 26 will also serve as the first time a New Zealand senior international team of any sport has played in North Canterbury.



It will be fitting celebration for the venue's new turf, which is the same surface played on at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and was opened just last week.



The world No 5 Kiwi women are fresh off their test series against Argentina in Buenos Aires and will use the games against sixth-ranked USA as valuable preparation for the Hawke's Bay Cup the following weekend.



NZ MEN VS PAKISTAN



NZ squad (age/caps): Cory Bennett (25, 44), David Brydon (20, 6), James Coughlan (26, 76), Rob Creffier (24, 7), Nick Elder (23, 0), George Enersen (25, 19), Nick Haig (29, 200), Cam Hayde (25, 0), Stephen Jenness (26, 171), Richard Joyce (24, 11), Jonty Keaney (21, 0), Kim Kingstone (22, 7), Sam Lane (19, 3), Devon Manchester (27, 94), Leo Mitai-Wells (21, 7), Harry Miskimmin (22, 7), Dominic Newman (20, 3), Arun Panchia (27, 205), Nick Ross (26, 41), Alex Shaw (27, 73), Mac Wilcox (20, 0)



Match schedule:



Friday , March 17, Wellington, 6:30pm

Saturday, March 18, Wellington, 4:30pm

Monday, March 20, Wellington, 7pm

Wednesday, March 22, Wairarapa, 6:30pm

Thursday, March 23, Wairarapa, 6:30pm



NZ WOMEN VS USA (Rangiora)



Match schedule:



Saturday, March 25, 3pm

Sunday, March 26, 3pm



