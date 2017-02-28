Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Four debutants named for Black Sticks Men

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 55
Photo: World Sport Pics

New Vantage Black Sticks Men’s head coach Darren Smith has named a young and exciting team to take on Pakistan in Wellington and Wairarapa next month.



Four players will suit up for the first time with Mac Wilcox, Nick Elder, Cam Hayde and Jonty Keaney set to compete in the series from 17-23 March.

The event, which serves as the Black Sticks’ first competition for 2017, will see three tests at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington (17, 18, 20 March) and two games at Trust House Hockey Wairarapa in Clareville (22 and 23 March).

Balancing out the young talent is an experienced core led by defender/midfielder Arun Panchia (205 tests), defender Nick Haig (200) and hometown striker Stephen Jenness (173).

Smith said he was looking forward to the series and setting a benchmark ahead of an important year which sees World Cup qualification on the line at the FIH World League Semi Final in South Africa.

“This is a very exciting side including some great young talent who have a good opportunity to test themselves against a hard-nosed opponent in Pakistan.

“Pakistan will be a quick and aggressive attacking team so we will need to be on our game and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s fantastic to be able to once again bring top international hockey to the community and I know Wellington and Wairarapa will be brilliant hosts.”

Experienced players Blair Hilton, Hugo Inglis, Jacob Smith, Jared Panchia, Marcus Child, Shea McAleese, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant and Nic Woods are playing club hockey in Europe and were unavailable for selection while Simon Child, George Muir and Hayden Phillips are sidelined through injury.

Tickets for all five games are on sale now through the Black Sticks website (www.blacksticks.co.nz)

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN vs PAKISTAN – MATCH SCHEDULE

National Hockey Stadium, Wellington
Friday 17th March - Game 1 - 6:30pm
Saturday 18th March - Game 2 - 4:30pm
Monday 20th March - Game 3 - 7:00pm

Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville
Wednesday 22nd March - Game 4 - 6:30pm
Thursday 23rd March - Game 5 - 6:30pm

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Pakistan Series – 17-23 March

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

25

44

3

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

20

6

1

James COUGHLAN

North Harbour

Midfielder

26

76

30

Rob CREFFIER

Central

Midfielder

24

7

23

Nick ELDER

Southern

Midfielder

23

-

15

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

25

19

4

Nick HAIG

Canterbury

Defender/Midfielder

29

200

18

Cam HAYDE

Canterbury

Striker

25

-

27

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

26

171

8

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

24

11

16

Jonty KEANEY

Midlands

Striker

21

-

10

Kim KINGSTONE

Auckland

Striker

22

7

12

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

19

3

20

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

27

94

26

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker

21

7

5

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

22

7

28

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Striker/Midfielder

20

3

24

Arun PANCHIA

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

27

205

7

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

26

41

19

Alex SHAW

Capital

Defender

27

73

32

Mac WILCOX

Central

Midfielder/Striker

20

-


Hockey New Zealand Media release

