

Photo: World Sport Pics



New Vantage Black Sticks Men’s head coach Darren Smith has named a young and exciting team to take on Pakistan in Wellington and Wairarapa next month.





Four players will suit up for the first time with Mac Wilcox, Nick Elder, Cam Hayde and Jonty Keaney set to compete in the series from 17-23 March.



The event, which serves as the Black Sticks’ first competition for 2017, will see three tests at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington (17, 18, 20 March) and two games at Trust House Hockey Wairarapa in Clareville (22 and 23 March).



Balancing out the young talent is an experienced core led by defender/midfielder Arun Panchia (205 tests), defender Nick Haig (200) and hometown striker Stephen Jenness (173).



Smith said he was looking forward to the series and setting a benchmark ahead of an important year which sees World Cup qualification on the line at the FIH World League Semi Final in South Africa.



“This is a very exciting side including some great young talent who have a good opportunity to test themselves against a hard-nosed opponent in Pakistan.



“Pakistan will be a quick and aggressive attacking team so we will need to be on our game and we’re looking forward to the challenge.



“It’s fantastic to be able to once again bring top international hockey to the community and I know Wellington and Wairarapa will be brilliant hosts.”



Experienced players Blair Hilton, Hugo Inglis, Jacob Smith, Jared Panchia, Marcus Child, Shea McAleese, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant and Nic Woods are playing club hockey in Europe and were unavailable for selection while Simon Child, George Muir and Hayden Phillips are sidelined through injury.



Tickets for all five games are on sale now through the Black Sticks website (www.blacksticks.co.nz)



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN vs PAKISTAN – MATCH SCHEDULE



National Hockey Stadium, Wellington

Friday 17th March - Game 1 - 6:30pm

Saturday 18th March - Game 2 - 4:30pm

Monday 20th March - Game 3 - 7:00pm



Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville

Wednesday 22nd March - Game 4 - 6:30pm

Thursday 23rd March - Game 5 - 6:30pm



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

Pakistan Series – 17-23 March



SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



2 Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 25 44 3 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 20 6 1 James COUGHLAN North Harbour Midfielder 26 76 30 Rob CREFFIER Central Midfielder 24 7 23 Nick ELDER Southern Midfielder 23 - 15 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 25 19 4 Nick HAIG Canterbury Defender/Midfielder 29 200 18 Cam HAYDE Canterbury Striker 25 - 27 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 26 171 8 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 24 11 16 Jonty KEANEY Midlands Striker 21 - 10 Kim KINGSTONE Auckland Striker 22 7 12 Sam LANE Canterbury Striker 19 3 20 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 94 26 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker 21 7 5 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 22 7 28 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Striker/Midfielder 20 3 24 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Defender/Midfielder 27 205 7 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 26 41 19 Alex SHAW Capital Defender 27 73 32 Mac WILCOX Central Midfielder/Striker 20 -



Hockey New Zealand Media release