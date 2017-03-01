

Surbiton High School U14 2017



Surbiton High School are the English U14 Investec Schools Championships for Girls winners, after a goalless draw at full time they beat St George’s College 4-2 in penalty strokes.





As the heavens opened the final got underway with both sides pushing for a goal but with some outstanding saves from both keepers, end to end play neither side could break deadlock, finishing the final result as 0-0. It went to penalty stokes with Surbiton High School winning 4-2 and being crowned the U14 Investec Champions.



Trent College claimed third spot coming from behind to beat Clifton College 2-1. Clifton didn’t hesitate to get stuck in and Alicia Gerardi scored straight after the whistle giving them the early lead, Trent College retaliated with an equaliser by Alicia Morris making it all equal at halftime. Trent College opened the second half with the winning goal from Niamah Johnson for the Nottingham side to claim bronze medal position.



POOL A



P W D L F A GD Pts



1 Surbiton High School 3 3 0 0 5 2 3 9

2 Clifton College 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6

3 Norwich School 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

3 Wakefield 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1



RESULTS



10:00 Surbiton High 2 - 1 Norwich

10:00 Clifton 1 - 0 Wakefield

11:40 Clifton 0 - 1 Surbiton High

11:40 Wakefield 1 - 1 Norwich

13:35 Surbiton High 2 - 1 Wakefield

13:35 Norwich 0 - 1 Clifton



POOL B



P W D L F A GD Pts



1 St George's 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7

2 Trent College 3 2 0 1 2 2 0 6

3 Marlborough 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2

4 Cheadle Hulme 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1



RESULTS



10:50 Cheadle Hulme 0 - 2 St George’s

10:50 Marlborough 0 - 1 Trent

12:45 Marlborough 1 - 1 Cheadle Hulme School

12:45 Trent 0 - 2 St George’s

14:25 Cheadle Hulme 0 - 1 Trent

14:25 St George’s 1 - 1 Marlborough



