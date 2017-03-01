Hockey India on Tuesday officially confirmed Dutchman Marijne Sjoerd as the new women’s coach, succeeding Neil Hawgood in the role for a period of four years. The appointment was first reported by The Hindu in January.





Brought in with the 2020 Olympics as target, Sjoerd would be accompanied by compatriot Eric Wonink as the analytical coach. The duo has already joined the ongoing women’s camp in Bhopal under High Performance Director David John.



With their appointment, the team management of both the men and women have a distinctly Dutch hue. Roelant Oltmans is already in charge of the senior men’s side and would be joined by compatriot Hans Streeder at the next camp beginning March 15 in Bangalore.



Sjoerd, a former Dutch team member, led the Dutch Under-21 women to a World Cup title as well as the senior women to gold at the Hockey World League semi-finals in 2015. He was also the Dutch Under-21 men’s coach from 2011-2014.



“From what I have followed about the Indian women’s team, they are a talented and hard working group of women and I believe they have got great potential to establish themselves as a strong team in world hockey,” he stated in a release.



The Hindu