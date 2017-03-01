Dhananjay Roy



MUMBAI: Former Dutch women's national coach Sjoerd Marijne has been appointed the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team for the next four years. Marijne will be working with fellow Dutchman Eric Wonink, who will take charge as the analytical coach with the senior women's team.





The coaching duo will oversee the Indian senior women's team's programmes for this new Olympic cycle and have joined the national camp that is underway at the Sports Authority of India campus, Bhopal.



Sjoerd, who has played for The Netherlands, led the Dutch U-21 women's side to a World Cup title as well as the Dutch senior women's side to a gold at the Hockey World League semifinals in 2015.



Between 2011-2014, Sjoerd was the national head coach of The Netherlands under-21 men apart from a short stint with Liaoning Men China, before taking on the new assignment here in India.



"I am very excited to take on this new assignment. From what I have followed about the Indian women's team, they are a very talented and hard working group of women and I believe they have got great potential to establish themselves as a strong team in world hockey," stated Sjoerd Marijne on taking charge of the camp.



Wonink, meanwhile, has worked as a trainer at the Talentcentre for Hockey Topsport Brabant RTC Den Bosch. The Talentcentre was founded to help players make it to the Olympics in 2024. In his stint with HC Den Bosch, as assistant trainer/coach 1st ladies team between 2012-2014, the team finished second twice in the European Championship.



The Times of India