Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne chief coach Indian Women's national team



New Delhi: Former Dutch Women’s national coach Sjoerd Marijne has been appointed as the Chief Coach for Indian Women’s Hockey Teams for the next four years. Marijne will be working with fellow Dutchman Eric Wonink, who will take charge as the Analytical Coach. The duo will oversee the Indian Senior Women’s Team's programmes for this new Olympic cycle and have joined the national camp that is underway at the Sports Authority of India campus, Bhopal.





Sjoerd, who has played for The Netherlands, led the Dutch Under-21 Women’s side to a World Cup title as well as the Dutch Senior Women’s side to a Gold at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in 2015. Between 2011-2014, Sjoerd was the national Head Coach for The Netherlands Under-21 Men apart from a short stint with Liaoning Men China, before taking on the new assignment here in India.



Wonink, meanwhile, has worked as a Trainer at the Talentcentre for Hockey Topsport Brabant RTC Den Bosch. The Talentcentre is founded to help players make it to the Olympics in 2024. In his stint with HC Den Bosch, as Assistant Trainer/Coach 1st ladies team between 2012-2014, the team finished second twice in the European Championship.



