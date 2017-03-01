

Moritz Fuerste



Chandigarh: Former Germany captain Moritz Fuerste added another title to his long list of triumphs in his highly successful career. The 32-year-old, a two-time Olympics champion and World Cup winner, played a crucial role in Kalinga Lancers lifting the Hockey India League (HIL) trophy for the first time. The Kalinga captain, who had won the HIL title in the first edition with Ranchi Rhinos, ended up being the top-scorer.





Known for speaking his mind, the German was at his candid best at the post-tournament press conference. He showed his displeasure about the level of pressure being put on the young Indian players, talked about how he was a player first and a mentor later, and how he was enjoying his family life after retiring from international hockey.



Excerpts:



On Indian players

I said it five years ago in my first season in India… The point is, you guys (media), as well as the whole country basically… there is one thing that I don’t really like is putting too much pressure on the Indian players, especially the young players.



When someone plays good hockey like Dipsan Tirkey is playing or like Harmanpreet (Singh) is playing or like Mandeep Singh was playing five years ago when he was the top goal-scorer (playing for Ranchi Rhinos), everyday he gets questioned; when he has a bad game, it’s like ‘what do you think about it, he had a bad game’. So what? We, international players, play hockey for 12 years... you think more than 50 percent of my games were good games? Definitely not. It’s very difficult to play consistent hockey when you are 17 or 21 years old.



And something I dislike is that, it feels like, the Indian media, but also everyone around, are not giving these young players enough time to progress. Show me an international player of the age of Dipsan who is playing at the top level in the world. There is none.



You need time, and then once they progress and they come to their mid-20s, they can… I see a lot of players in the league who can become top international players in five years. But they need the time.



And it’s not only about titles you know. It’s great that they (India) won the Junior World Cup, but give them time. It doesn’t necessary make them world champions in senior hockey in a couple of years in India (2018 World Cup). And even if they don’t finish in the top five, they need the time; they will be there, they are progressing, India is progressing, India will be in the top three in the next 10 years, I can promise you.



On being a “mentor”

I am not 50 (when repeatedly reminded about how he played with and mentored young players in Ranchi Rhinos and Kalinga Lancers). Honestly, when I look at the schedule, what we did last month, I am still a player. I still have to focus on my game.



So you are mistaken if you think that I went out everyday to talk to the players and be like a mentor for them. That’s what Mark (Hager, coach of Kalinga) was doing. Obviously, when I am on the pitch, I am trying to lead the team, I am trying to talk to players, I am trying to make them better.



But it’s not like I am walking around the hotel everyday talking to the players, trying to tell them what to do. That’s not the case. I am one part of the team; I had good games this season, I had really bad ones. We still have to stick together as a team.



On international comeback

You know you have got to talk to the coach (when asked if his recent performance will inspire a return to the national side). Maybe he likes older players now. I am going to call him...



You never know. I am 32 years old, I have two daughters, another daughter is on the way. I want to spend time with the family. I am just enjoying this year; when 2018 (World Cup year) approaches, we will think about it.



The more questions you are asking me (about coming out of retirement), the more I am considering it. Keep going. I appreciate it… But, please give me that one year to spend time with my family after spending 12 years (playing for Germany).



The Tribune