



There was nothing to separate the top two in the Spanish Honor Division as top two Real Club de Polo and Club Egara shared a 0-0 at Pla del Bon Aire last weekend.





The results means Polo stay five points clear at the top of the table after 11 rounds of matches. Atletic Terrassa, however, could not take advantage and close the gap on the sides ahead of them as they fell 3-2 to Club de Campo.



The league’s top scorer Leandro Tolini and Maxime Tanguy made it 2-0 for the Madrid side before Pol Parrilla got Atleti back into the game. Roc Oliva drew a number of good saves from Borja Zumalacárregui, too, before Tanguy got the third goal for Campo. Marc Salles got another back with three minutes left but Campo held on for the points.



That result moves them into a share of fourth place with FC Junior who continued their impressive season with a 3-2 win over SPV Complutense. The top five are all well clear of the bottom five with nine points separating the two halves of the table.



Next week, leaders Polo travel to bottom side UD Taburiente while Egara are on the road to RS Tenis.



Euro Hockey League media release