BRENDON EGAN





Cam Hayde on the attack for Canterbury during the national hockey league. John Kirk-Anderson



Canterbury striker Cam Hayde will carry on a proud family tradition should he debut for the Black Sticks later this month.





The 25-year-old was one of four uncapped players in new coach Darren Smith's first squad to face Pakistan in a five-match series in Wellington and Wairarapa over March 17-23.



Hayde would become the third member of his family to represent New Zealand at hockey, joining grandfather, Tony, who competed at the 1960 Rome Olympics, and his younger brother, Norman, who also wore the black shirt.





Striker Cam Hayde is poised to make his Black Sticks' debut against Pakistan this month. Photosport



"It's pretty special to get named and carry on grandad's trait," Hayde said.



"It didn't really kick in too much when it got named on [Monday]. It's kicking in a bit when people start sending you messages. It will be pretty cool to be able to stand there and sing the anthem."



Hayde comes from a hockey-mad family. He is the middle of Canterbury's three Hayde brothers, with siblings Mitchell and Willie all having represented the province at national league level.



Father, Glenn, was an important member of the dominant Harewood team in the Canterbury club competition during the 1980s.



In 2013, the Hayde brothers took the turf at the same time, eclipsing the achievement of the Maisters, Barry, Selwyn and Chris, who played a staggering 110 games together for Canterbury.



Mitchell and Willie will be at Wellington's National Hockey Stadium to see Cam hopefully gain his first cap against World No 14 Pakistan.



"They were pretty chuffed. They've all booked their flights, so they're going to come along to watch the debut."



Auckland-based Hayde, who works a real estate agent for Bayleys, was quietly confident about cracking the New Zealand squad for the first time having been named in the Black Sticks' 2017 development squad.



With several members of the Black Sticks' national squad playing overseas, he thought there may have been an opening as Smith looks to create depth and inject fresh talent in the new Olympic cycle.



He is one of six Canterbury players, including goalkeeper George Enersen, David Brydon, Sam Lane, Dominic Newman and veteran Nick Haig - the region's strongest representation since the 1980s.



"I was always hopeful. I'd done the numbers. I was really keen to get an opportunity.



"I've been playing since I was three years old. When you get named in something like that it's the pinnacle for New Zealand."



Hayde debuted for Canterbury as a 17-year-old at Christchurch Boys' High.



He has played more than 50 matches for the red and blacks, mixed between a three year stint with Midlands, while studying commerce at the University of Waikato between 2010-12.



Over the past few years, he has focused heavily on his conditioning to meet the strict standards the Black Sticks expect from their players.



Making the final with a successful Canterbury side in last year's NHL didn't hurt his selection prospects either.



"Probably the biggest thing for me has always been my fitness. The hardest thing is always trying to balance your work life and playing."



Hayde was determined to make the most of his international chance and push his selection case for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia in April.



New Zealand's major tournament this year is the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, in July.



Stuff