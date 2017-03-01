by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Young forward Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi (pic) has played twice for the national senior hockey team – but failed to set the stage alight.





So, he’s hoping to be third time lucky when he features in the World League Round Two, which will be held in Dhaka from Saturday.



Nik Muhd Aiman fired blanks in seven matches when he made his national senior team debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last April. In his next senior outing, he could only score one goal in six matches in the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan last October.



“I was surprised to be named for the Dhaka tournament. I believe I’ve been picked to replace Muhd Firhan Ashaari, who is getting married on March 9,” said Nik Muhd Aiman, who also scored one goal in five matches in the Junior World Cup in New Delhi last December.



“I’ve been given another chance to prove myself ... I won’t let the team down this time. Dhaka will be the best place for me to score goals as the teams are not that strong.”



The other forwards in the team are Faizal Saari, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Muhd Rashid Baharom and Muhd Shahril Saabah.



Eight teams will feature in the tournament and world No. 13 Malaysia are the highest-ranked team.



China are the second highest ranked at No. 18, followed by Egypt (No. 20), Oman (No. 31), Bangladesh (No. 32), Ghana (No. 38), Sri Lanka (No. 41) and Fiji (No. 44)



Malaysia will open their Group A campaign against hosts Bangladesh on Saturday before meeting Oman on Sunday and Fiji on March 7.



The quarter-finals will be on March 9, the semi-finals on March 11 and the final on March 12.



The Star of Malaysia