By Rod Gilmour, The Hockey Paper







Great Britain stars could play for their Olympic places in US-style trials after hockey was confirmed as one of the sports in talks to compete in televised events prior to the 2020 Games.





The British Olympic Association has been open to the idea of staging multi-sport British trials since last year, in a bid to boost popularity and generate television revenue before Olympic Games.



England Hockey has held discussions with the BOA on how the concept would work, but The Hockey Paper can reveal that any commitments would hinge on world hockey's new international calendar, which starts in 2019.



"We're interested in how it could work for hockey and building the profile of the sport," said Sally Munday, England Hockey's chief executive.



"We have been clear with the BOA. The biggest challenge we have with this is the new FIH home and away calendar in 2019, so it is very difficult for us to be an active part of the conversations."



Munday revealed that talks are currently at a "concept stage" with the BOA, along with seven other sports including gymnastics, rugby sevens and swimming.



