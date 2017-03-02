by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Faizal Saari (pic) has been dropped from the national team for the World Hockey League Round Two, which starts on Saturday, after failing a last-minute medical.





He suffered a hamstring injury in January while playing for Tereng­ganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The team used him sparingly in their march towards the TNB Cup final.



The Malaysian Hockey Confe­deration (MHC) named Faizal in the final 18 but on condition he passed a last-minute medical.



On Tuesday, tests revealed that he has aggravated the injury.



Mohd Ramadan Rosli was called up as replacement and he left with the team for Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.



Malaysia are in Group A with hosts Bangladesh, Oman and Fiji. Group B comprises China, Ghana, Egypt and Sri Lanka.



“Faizal failed a last-minute medical and has been replaced by Ramadan Rosli. When Faizal was picked, the coach (Stephen van Huizen) had said that he would only take the player if he gets through the medical,” said MHC chief executive officer K. Logan Raj.



He also said that the national team would play against China in a friendly at the national stadium in Dhaka today.



“The team will only have one practice match prior to the start of the tournament. It will give them a chance to check out the venue,” he said, adding that the target for Malaysia, as the top seeds, is to win the tournament.



The top two teams will qualify automatically for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in June.



The Star of Malaysia