Wellington take home the U16 Schools title

Published on Friday, 03 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
Wellington U16 2017 winners

Wellington College claim the U16 Investec Schools Championships for Girls after beating Repton in an end to end 1-0 battle.



A single goal from Kitty Baccanello separated the two sides who both won their final pool matches earlier in the day to claim their spot in the final.

It was King’s Bruton who took third spot after a nail biting match with Blundells, winning 2-0. It was Kings who broke deadlock with a Golland slotting home from a penalty corner with 45 minutes gone. This was swiftly followed by another from Sophie Hamilton to confirm their third spot status.

U16 Pool A
    P W D L F A GD Pts
        
1 Repton  3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7
2 Blundells  3 1 1 1 4 1 3 4
3 Beaconsfield  3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
4 GSAL  3 0 1 2 1 10 -9 1

Wednesday 1st  March 2017     
11.35 GSAL 1 - 1  Beaconsfield
11.35 Repton 0 - 0  Blundells
16.25 Repton 5 - 0  GSAL
16.25 Blundells 0 - 1  Beaconsfield

Thursday 2nd  March 2017     
10.50 GSAL 0 - 4  Blundells
10.50 Beaconsfield 0 - 1  Repton

U16 Pool B
    P W D L F A GD Pts

1 Wellington  3 2 1 0 7 0 7 7
2 Kings, Bruton 3 2 0 1 9 2 7 6
3 Trent   3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
4 The Leys  3 0 0 3 1 15 -14 0

Wednesday 1st March 2017     
10:30 The Leys 0 - 5  Wellington
10:30 Kings, Bruton 2 - 0  Trent
15:05 Kings, Bruton 7 - 0  The Leys
15:05 Trent  0 - 0  Wellington

Thursday 2nd March 2017      
09:45 The Leys 1 - 3  Trent
09:45 Wellington 2 - 0  Kings, Bruton

England Hockey Board Media release

