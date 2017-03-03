

Wellington U16 2017 winners



Wellington College claim the U16 Investec Schools Championships for Girls after beating Repton in an end to end 1-0 battle.





A single goal from Kitty Baccanello separated the two sides who both won their final pool matches earlier in the day to claim their spot in the final.



It was King’s Bruton who took third spot after a nail biting match with Blundells, winning 2-0. It was Kings who broke deadlock with a Golland slotting home from a penalty corner with 45 minutes gone. This was swiftly followed by another from Sophie Hamilton to confirm their third spot status.



U16 Pool A

P W D L F A GD Pts



1 Repton 3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7

2 Blundells 3 1 1 1 4 1 3 4

3 Beaconsfield 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4

4 GSAL 3 0 1 2 1 10 -9 1



Wednesday 1st March 2017

11.35 GSAL 1 - 1 Beaconsfield

11.35 Repton 0 - 0 Blundells

16.25 Repton 5 - 0 GSAL

16.25 Blundells 0 - 1 Beaconsfield



Thursday 2nd March 2017

10.50 GSAL 0 - 4 Blundells

10.50 Beaconsfield 0 - 1 Repton



U16 Pool B

P W D L F A GD Pts



1 Wellington 3 2 1 0 7 0 7 7

2 Kings, Bruton 3 2 0 1 9 2 7 6

3 Trent 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4

4 The Leys 3 0 0 3 1 15 -14 0



Wednesday 1st March 2017

10:30 The Leys 0 - 5 Wellington

10:30 Kings, Bruton 2 - 0 Trent

15:05 Kings, Bruton 7 - 0 The Leys

15:05 Trent 0 - 0 Wellington



Thursday 2nd March 2017

09:45 The Leys 1 - 3 Trent

09:45 Wellington 2 - 0 Kings, Bruton



England Hockey Board Media release