

U18 Repton Schools 2017 Girls



Repton School retained their U18 Investec Schools Championships for Girls title beating Millfield School 5-0.





The title holders opened the scoring on the 15th minute with a field goal from Mia Foster. Five minutes later Mimi Tarrant extended their lead with a reverse hit into the top corner, this was followed by a third from Alice Bennett on the half time whistle giving Repton a 3-0 lead.



Foster scored her second early in the second half to extend their lead, Millfield did not give up and battled to the end but couldn’t quite do enough. The final goal was scored by Georgia Brownhill in the last few minutes of the game finishing 5-0.



Framlingham College beat Trent College 2-1 in a thrilling end to end match for 3rd spot. Framlingham took the lead in the 12th minute with a field goal by Susie Wright. Framlingham lead 1-0 going into the second half and after some hard pressing they were rewarded with a second goal from Abby Gooderham from a penalty corner. Trent College fought back and Niamh Elston pulled one back but it wasn’t enough with the final result 2-1 to Framlingham.



U18 Pool B

P W D L F A GD Pts



1 Millfield 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5

2 Trent 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5

3 Ardingly 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4

4 The Perse 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1



Wednesday 1st March 2017

14:00 Trent 0 - 0 Ardingly

14:00 The Perse 1 - 1 Millfield

18:35 The Perse 1 - 2 Trent

18:35 Millfield 2 - 0 Ardingly



Thursday 2nd March 2017

13:15 Trent 0 - 0 Millfield

13:15 Ardingly 3 - 2 The Perse



U18 Pool A

P W D L F A GD Pts



1 Repton 3 3 0 0 16 1 15 9

2 Framlingham 3 2 0 1 2 7 -5 6

3 Dean Close 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

4 Stockport Grammar 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0



Wednesday 1st March 2017

12:55 Dean Close 3 - 1 Stockport Grammar

12:55 Framlingham 0 - 7 Repton

17:30 Framlingham 1 - 0 Dean Close

17:30 Repton 7 - 1 Stockport Grammar



Thursday 2nd March 2017

12:10 Dean Close 0 - 2 Repton

12:10 Stockport Grammar 0 - 1 Framlingham



