Repton School retain their U18 Investec Schools Championships for Girls

Published on Friday, 03 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
U18 Repton Schools 2017 Girls

Repton School retained their U18 Investec Schools Championships for Girls title beating Millfield School 5-0.



The title holders opened the scoring on the 15th minute with a field goal from Mia Foster. Five minutes later Mimi Tarrant extended their lead with a reverse hit into the top corner, this was followed by a third from Alice Bennett on the half time whistle giving Repton a 3-0 lead.

Foster scored her second early in the second half to extend their lead, Millfield did not give up and battled to the end but couldn’t quite do enough. The final goal was scored by Georgia Brownhill in the last few minutes of the game finishing 5-0.

Framlingham College beat Trent College 2-1 in a thrilling end to end match for 3rd spot. Framlingham took the lead in the 12th minute with a field goal by Susie Wright. Framlingham lead 1-0 going into the second half and after some hard pressing they were rewarded with a second goal from Abby Gooderham from a penalty corner. Trent College fought back and Niamh Elston pulled one back but it wasn’t enough with the final result 2-1 to Framlingham.

U18 Pool B
   P W D L F A GD Pts
        
1 Millfield 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5
2 Trent  3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5
3 Ardingly 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
4 The Perse 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1

Wednesday 1st  March 2017     
14:00 Trent 0 - 0  Ardingly
14:00 The Perse   1 - 1  Millfield
18:35 The Perse  1 - 2  Trent
18:35 Millfield 2 - 0  Ardingly

Thursday 2nd March 2017      
13:15 Trent 0 - 0  Millfield
13:15 Ardingly 3 - 2  The Perse

U18 Pool A
     P W D L F A GD Pts
        
1 Repton   3 3 0 0 16 1 15 9
2 Framlingham  3 2 0 1 2 7 -5 6
3 Dean Close  3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3
4 Stockport Grammar 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0

Wednesday 1st March 2017     
12:55 Dean Close 3 - 1  Stockport Grammar
12:55 Framlingham 0 - 7  Repton
17:30 Framlingham 1 - 0  Dean Close
17:30 Repton 7 - 1  Stockport Grammar

Thursday 2nd  March 2017      
12:10 Dean Close 0 - 2  Repton
12:10 Stockport Grammar 0 - 1  Framlingham

England Hockey Board Media release

