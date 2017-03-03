By BRIAN YONGA





Strathmore University Gladiators players celebrate their victory over Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League play-off semi-final match at City Park Stadium on November 27, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators will open their 2017 season against Sikh Union Nairobi at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on March 15.





Gladiators defied all odds to clinch their third league title last season after they dethroned Butali Sugar Warriors 3-2 on post-match penalties in the play-off final. The teams had tied 1-1 after normal time.



On their way to the final, the students had also upset favourites Kenya Police 3-2 on post-match penalties in the semi-finals.



According to the fixtures released by KHU on Thursday, the season will get underway on March 11 and also revert to a home and away format for the top flight men and women’s league.



Last season, the men played under pool formats while the women’s league was played in a one-off.



The second tier men’s league will be divided into two pools of nine teams where the winners of the two pools will be promoted to next season’s top flight league.



“Team managers met and agreed to go back to the home and away format so that teams can play more matches. We believe this will also help improve the quality of our league,” KHU assistant fixtures secretary Wycliffe Ongori said.



Women’s champions Telkom Orange will be in action in the opening day against Amira Sailors.



Newly promoted Technical University of Kenya (TUK), who won the second tier league last year, will make their bow in the men’s top flight against Chase Sailors also on March 11.



Kenya Police, who finished third last year, will be in action on the second day of the season when they take on Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U).



“We expect a competitive league this year with matches throughout the year and expect all teams to honour their fixtures,” Ongori added.



The union has also brought back mid-week matches with the first tie featuring Gladiators and Sikh on Wednesday, March 15.



Former champions Butali will play their first match of the season on March 18 against Western Jaguars, who survived relegation after winning last weekend’s four team-playoff.



The women’s league will feature 11 teams, up from the nine that took part last season. University of Nairobi ladies team will debut in the league alongside Mombasa Sports Club and Multimedia University, who are both making a comeback to the league after years in the cold.



Daystar University’s Falcons, who finished bottom last season, have pulled out of this season’s competition.



In the men’s second tier league, Mombasa West, Wazalendo Masters and Gorilla will be making their debuts.



