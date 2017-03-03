by Aftar Singh





Out of my way:UPM-KPT’s Muhamad Faizzil Zairollail and BJSS’s Muhammad Fahmy Zaharman vies a ball during the Division 1 Quarter Final 1 at KL Hockey Stadium . -- M. Azhar Arif/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Skipper Baljit Singh Sarjab led by example, scoring a hat-trick to steer debutants Police to a 7-3 win over Johor in the quarter-final first leg of the President’s Cup hockey tournament.





Police, however, had to come back twice at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday to take the four-goal advantage into tomorrow’s second leg.



Johor grabbed the lead after only three minutes with Muhd Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin on target.



But Baljit managed to equalise for Police off a penalty corner in the 21st minute.



Sixth minutes later Johor again shot to the front through Muhd Adib Azmi Abdul Shukor.



Police, who were runners-up in the recently-concluded eight-team Division One, came back strongly to score three goals through Mohd Razali Zulkipli (28th), Baljit (33rd and 34th) minutes to take a 4-2 lead.



After Muhd Syazwan Shah Muhd Nizam reduced the deficit for Johor in the 41st minute, Police scored three more times through Muhd Rahimi Iskandar (44th), Megat Azrafiq Megat Tarmizi (54th) and Azreen Rizal Nasir (58th) to complete the rout.



Defender Baljit was delighted to score a hat-trick.



“It was good morale-boosting win for us. Although we’re virtually through to the semis and we’ll not take the return leg lightly,” said Baljit, who now has 16 goals under his belt.



The other three matches were closely fought.



At the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) edged MBPJ 2-1.



Mohd Zulfadli Rosley gave the soldiers the lead in the 11th minute. But four minutes later, MBPJ equalised through Fallah Hassan Shahrom Jami. Aidil Zafri Mohd Zahir scored the winning goal in the 26th minute.



At the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium, Division One champions Nur Insafi had to came back from a goal down to hold Politeknik to a 1-1 draw.



The match, however, was abandoned in the 49th minute due to a heavy downpour.



Muhd Johari Sani gave Politeknik the lead in the 29th minute, but Muhammad Ateeq equalised for Nur Insafi off a penalty corner in the 38th minute.



