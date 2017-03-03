Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad finalised
Midfielder Tessa Jopp is a new addition to the squad.
Following last month’s test series against Argentina, five players have been added to the 2017 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s National Squad.
The final squad of 25 athletes sees the additions of striker Amy Robinson, midfielder Tessa Jopp and defenders Steph Dickins, Jenny Storey and Kim Tanner.
The squad is led by a core of experienced athletes with 10 having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (221).
North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry has not been selected in the National Squad as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.
The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in two tests against USA on 25th and 26th March in Rangiora before heading to the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey from 31st March – 9th April.
2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
13
|
Sam CHARLTON
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
25
|
158
|
5
|
Frances DAVIES
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
20
|
9
|
17
|
Steph DICKINS
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
21
|
4
|
20
|
Natasha FITZSIMONS
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
28
|
64
|
10
|
Amelia GIBSON
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
60
|
28
|
Shiloh GLOYN
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
29
|
3
|
Erin GOAD
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
15
|
27
|
Jordan GRANT
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
25
|
68
|
12
|
Ella GUNSON
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
27
|
154
|
2
|
Sam HARRISON
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
25
|
100
|
26
|
Pippa HAYWARD
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
26
|
120
|
19
|
Tessa JOPP
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
20
|
4
|
24
|
Rose KEDDELL
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
22
|
144
|
11
|
Rachel McCANN
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
44
|
4
|
Olivia MERRY
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
24
|
148
|
31
|
Stacey MICHELSEN
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
25
|
221
|
9
|
Brooke NEAL
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
24
|
100
|
15
|
Grace O’HANLON
|
TBC
|
Goalkeeper
|
24
|
3
|
18
|
Kirsten PEARCE
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
25
|
68
|
6
|
Amy ROBINSON
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
20
|
9
|
8
|
Sally RUTHERFORD
|
Midlands
|
Goalkeeper
|
35
|
129
|
25
|
Kelsey SMITH
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
22
|
36
|
29
|
Jenny STOREY
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
21
|
29
|
22
|
Kim TANNER
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
24
|
7
|
16
|
Liz THOMPSON
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
22
|
130
2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
Michaela CURTIS
|
Central
|
Striker
|
Tarryn DAVEY
|
Midlands
|
Defender/Midfielder
|
Maddie DOWE
|
Auckland
|
Defender/Midfielder
|
Kat HENRY
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
Alia JACQUES
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
Felicity REIDY
|
Capital
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
Deanna RITCHIE
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
Brooke ROBERTS
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
Phoebe STEELE
|
Canterbury
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
Cat TINNING
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
Hockey New Zealand Media release