

Midfielder Tessa Jopp is a new addition to the squad.



Following last month’s test series against Argentina, five players have been added to the 2017 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s National Squad.





The final squad of 25 athletes sees the additions of striker Amy Robinson, midfielder Tessa Jopp and defenders Steph Dickins, Jenny Storey and Kim Tanner.



The squad is led by a core of experienced athletes with 10 having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (221).



North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry has not been selected in the National Squad as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.



The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in two tests against USA on 25th and 26th March in Rangiora before heading to the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey from 31st March – 9th April.



2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD





SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



13 Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 25 158 5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 20 9 17 Steph DICKINS North Harbour Defender 21 4 20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 64 10 Amelia GIBSON Auckland Goalkeeper 25 60 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 27 29 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender 23 15 27 Jordan GRANT Canterbury Midfielder 25 68 12 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 27 154 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 25 100 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 26 120 19 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder 20 4 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 22 144 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 23 44 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 24 148 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 25 221 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 100 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 3 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 25 68 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 20 9 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 129 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 22 36 29 Jenny STOREY Canterbury Defender 21 29 22 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 24 7 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 130

2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD





PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



Michaela CURTIS Central Striker Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Midfielder Maddie DOWE Auckland Defender/Midfielder Kat HENRY North Harbour Defender Alia JACQUES Midlands Midfielder Felicity REIDY Capital Midfielder/Striker Deanna RITCHIE Auckland Striker Brooke ROBERTS North Harbour Goalkeeper Phoebe STEELE Canterbury Midfielder/Striker Cat TINNING Canterbury Striker

