Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad finalised

Published on Friday, 03 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments


Midfielder Tessa Jopp is a new addition to the squad.

Following last month’s test series against Argentina, five players have been added to the 2017 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s National Squad.



The final squad of 25 athletes sees the additions of striker Amy Robinson, midfielder Tessa Jopp and defenders Steph Dickins, Jenny Storey and Kim Tanner.

The squad is led by a core of experienced athletes with 10 having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (221).

North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry has not been selected in the National Squad as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in two tests against USA on 25th and 26th March in Rangiora before heading to the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey from 31st March – 9th April.

2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

13

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

25

158

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

20

9

17

Steph DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

21

4

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

64

10

Amelia GIBSON

Auckland

Goalkeeper

25

60

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

27

29

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender

23

15

27

Jordan GRANT

Canterbury

Midfielder

25

68

12

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

27

154

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

25

100

26

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Defender

26

120

19

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder

20

4

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

22

144

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

23

44

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

148

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

25

221

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

100

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

3

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

25

68

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

20

9

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

129

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

22

36

29

Jenny STOREY

Canterbury

Defender

21

29

22

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

24

7

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

130

 

2017 VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

Maddie DOWE

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

Kat HENRY

North Harbour

Defender

Alia JACQUES

Midlands

Midfielder

Felicity REIDY

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

Deanna RITCHIE

Auckland

Striker

Brooke ROBERTS

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

Phoebe STEELE

Canterbury

Midfielder/Striker

Cat TINNING

Canterbury

Striker

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.