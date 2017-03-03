KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia warmed up for tomorrow’s Hockey World League Round Two in Bangladesh with a 2-1 win over China.





In the friendly at the Maulana Bisra Hockey Stadium – the tournament venue – in Dhaka yesterday, defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim scored off a penalty corner while Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi netted a field goal.



Team manager Muhd Nasihin Nubli was pleased with the workout although only two quarters were played.



“The players are in high spirits. We will have one more training session tomorrow (today) to get used to the playing conditions at the venue,” said Nasihin.



Malaysia will open their Group A campaign against Bangladesh tomorrow followed by Oman on Sunday and Fiji on Tuesday.



Group B comprises China, Ghana, Egypt and Sri Lanka.



The top two teams will qualify for the World League Semi-Finals in London from June 15-25 and Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 9-23.



The Star of Malaysia