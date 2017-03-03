Ramendra Singh



BHOPAL: It was his maiden game and second day as coach of the Indian women's hockey team. But in the first of the five-match Test series against Belarus that began here on Thursday, the Dutch coach of Team India, Sjoerd Marijne, sent a 10-member side, instead of full-strength 11.





Embarrassingly for Marijne, the gaffe went undetected for 15 minutes or an entire quarter. Marijne seemed unaware of his 'truncated' team until a local coach and officials of Hockey India pointed out that his team was playing minus one. The coach was taken aback and immediately pulled out a player from the dugout and directed her to take to the field to complete the 11-member side. The goof-up on part of Marijne caught the attention of everyone around.



The Test series is significant as it's getting the team ready for World Hockey League scheduled to be held from April 1, 2017, in Canada. World Hockey League is the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, which will be held next year in London.



Reacting to this bizarre goof-up, MP Hockey Academy coach Dr. Habib Hasan said: "It's strange that 10 players are playing in such an important match."



He was the one to raise the flag with Hockey India officials who in turn alerted the Dutch coach. A senior hockey coach, not wishing to be named, told TOI: "This will send across a wrong message. It's callousness on part of the coach and such things should be avoided. It's the duty of the coach to keep track of everything related to the team. Thankfully, the entire match was not played with 10 players."



When contacted by TOI, Sjoerd Marijne said, "I can't talk until Hockey India allows me to talk."



The second match of the series is on Friday.



India register easy win



The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominant performance to defeat Belarus 5-1 here on Thursday. Navjot Kaur (11th, 15th minutes) Punam Barla (29th), Deep Grace Ekka (57th) and Gurjit Kaur (60th) scored for India while Sviatlana Bahushevich got a consolation goal for Belarus in the 37th minute.



Playing their first match since the Women's Asian Champions Trophy triumph last year, India quickly stamped their domination on the proceedings by opening up a 2-0 lead in the early stages. Navjot Kaur drew first blood by converting a penalty corner and followed it up by scoring a sensational field goal a short while later as the hosts ended the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.



The Times of India