BHOPAL: Indian women's team spanked a hapless Belarus 5-1 win in the first hockey Test, on Thursday.





Playing their first match since the Women's Asian Champions Trophy triumph last year, India struck early in the 11th minute through a penalty corner conversion and the four minutes later followed that up with a sensational field goal by Navjot Kaur to go into the first break with leading 2-0.



Belarus looked more organised in defence in the second quarter, but Punam Barla made it 3-0 in the home team's favour to score a fine field goal in the 29th minute.



Sviatlana Bahushevich scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 37th minute to end the third quarter with 1-3 deficit.



The Indian eves came back stronger in the fourth quarter and found the net twice from penalty corner conversions by captain Deep Grace Ekka (57th) and Gurjit Kaur (60th) to register the convincing victory.



The Times of India