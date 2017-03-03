Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pinner leads England in strong win over SA

Holcombe’s George Pinner captained England as a new look line-up beat South Africa in Cape Town in their first international game since the Rio Olympics.



Pinner’s club-mate Sam Ward and Wimbledon’s Michael Hoare scored while East Grinstead’s Chris Griffiths made a goal-scoring return in his first appearance after 11-months out injured.

Liam Ansell and David Goodfield – who won an EHL medal last year with Harvestehuder THC – were also on target as a number of players made their first appearances in an England shirt.

They went 2-1 up at half time, then into a 3-1 lead after the break before SA pulled one back, only for England to score twice late on to secure a three-goal victory.

Coach Bobby Crutchley said, "We're very pleased with the win and the team put in some excellent spells in the game. Unsurprisingly we were a little inconsistent, the group are learning about international hockey but as I say it was nice to pick up a victory."

On the down side, Wimbledon’s Phil Roper will miss the remainder of the test series after being struck in the face by a ball during a training session. He is due to undergo surgery on Friday on a fractured cheek and nose.

On Saturday, England will play against Germany who are also rebooting for the next four-year cycle. The two sides will meet again on Wednesday in between games against the host side.

Euro Hockey League media release

