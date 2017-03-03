

South Africa's Jethro Eustice evades a challenge from England's Sam Ward and James Albery. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix



CAPE TOWN - A lack of firepower was a major reason for South Africa’s 5-2 defeat against England in a men’s hockey international at Hartleyvale on Thursday night.





Five goals conceded might suggest poor defence on the part of the Proteas, but two of those goals came in the last three minutes of the match.



Early in the match South Africa’s goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse had brought off a couple of excellent saves, but the visitors notched two goals in a minute early in the second quarter, through Sam Ward, in his 50th game, and Christopher Griffiths.



Jonty Robinson pulled one back soon after to complete the first-half scoring, but Michael Hoare restored the two-goal lead late in the third quarter.



In the final chukka South Africa scored a great goal. Robinson gave a long pass from the halfway line and striker Bili Ntuli was in the perfect position to deflect the ball in.



David Goodfield and Liam Ansell dashed the home team’s hopes of levelling matters with their late goals.



Cape Argus