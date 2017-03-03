

Chris Griffiths and Mikey Hoare celebrate



England's men's hockey team began their new Olympic cycle with a high-scoring 5-2 win against South Africa in Cape Town.





As the first game for a new squad, and considering a number of players were absent through injury or having played in the Hockey India League, it was a very pleasing start for Bobby Crutchley's side.



In particular, after 11 months out, a goalscoring return for Chris Griffiths was a huge boost for the team.



Sam Ward, Michael Hoare and new recruits Liam Ansell & David Goodfield were also on target as a number of players made their first appearances in an England shirt. We were 2-1 up at half time, then into a 3-1 lead after the break before SA pulled one back, only for England to score twice late on to secure a three-goal victory.



Coach Bobby Crutchley said, "We're very pleased with the win and the team put in some excellent spells in the game. Unsurprisingly we were a little inconsistent, the group are learning about international hockey but as I say it was nice to pick up a victory."



Unfortunately Phil Roper will miss the remainder of the test series after being struck in the face by a ball during a training session. He is due to undergo surgery tomorrow on a fracture cheek and nose.



Team: Pinner, Creed, Hoare, Willars, Albery, Sloan, Weir, Turner, Horler, Ward, Carson

Subs (all used): Gibson, Sanford, J Griffiths, Gall, Ansell, C Griffith, Goodfield



England Hockey Board Media release