England men begin new cycle with high-scoring win

Published on Friday, 03 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
Chris Griffiths and Mikey Hoare celebrate

England's men's hockey team began their new Olympic cycle with a high-scoring 5-2 win against South Africa in Cape Town.



As the first game for a new squad, and considering a number of players were absent through injury or having played in the Hockey India League, it was a very pleasing start for Bobby Crutchley's side.

In particular, after 11 months out, a goalscoring return for Chris Griffiths was a huge boost for the team.

Sam Ward, Michael Hoare and new recruits Liam Ansell & David Goodfield were also on target as a number of players made their first appearances in an England shirt. We were 2-1 up at half time, then into a 3-1 lead after the break before SA pulled one back, only for England to score twice late on to secure a three-goal victory.

Coach Bobby Crutchley said, "We're very pleased with the win and the team put in some excellent spells in the game. Unsurprisingly we were a little inconsistent, the group are learning about international hockey but as I say it was nice to pick up a victory."

Unfortunately Phil Roper will miss the remainder of the test series after being struck in the face by a ball during a training session. He is due to undergo surgery tomorrow on a fracture cheek and nose.

Team: Pinner, Creed, Hoare, Willars, Albery, Sloan, Weir, Turner, Horler, Ward, Carson
Subs (all used): Gibson, Sanford, J Griffiths, Gall, Ansell, C Griffith, Goodfield

England Hockey Board Media release

