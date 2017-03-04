COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey extends its sincere gratitude to Chelsea Mitchell for her outstanding contribution to USA Field Hockey’s Events Department as she announces her decision to transition into another career path. As the Event Marketing Manager, Mitchell has left a positive impression on the hockey world.





“Chelsea has been a huge asset to USA Field Hockey in her four years with us and will be greatly missed,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “She has made a major positive impact on our programming in Futures Program and in events as well as been a great all round team player. Chelsea’s passion for her role combined with her astute business skills have helped advance her ambition for our organization and for our sport.”



Field hockey is a personal and professional interest of Mitchell’s. As a 2012 Ball State University graduate, she dedicated her time to tearing up the pitch as a goalkeeper for the Cardinals.



Joining Team USA in December 2013, Mitchell was USA Field Hockey’s Futures and Olympic Development Coordinator. She was responsible for the data management and marketing of USA Field Hockey’s Olympic and Athlete Development programs. Her central focus was providing premier programming, which enabled athletes to train at high quality training venues and train with quality coaches all under a professional delivery system.



In August 2015, Mitchell transitioned to Event Marketing Manager role where she was charged with planning, strategizing and marketing USA Field Hockey's premier events to its over 25,000 members by focusing in on key groups within the membership. Developing strong relationships with club organizers, college coaches and club teams throughout the country, Mitchell helped shape events to provide for all participants’ needs. Mitchell not only added to the logistics of USA Field Hockey events, but to the heart of it as well.



"It was such a great experience working for a sport that gave me as well as my family so much,” said Mitchell. "I will miss everyone at USA Field Hockey, but I am confident in the path the sport is going and am excited to see what happens in the future."



USA Field Hockey wishes Mitchell the very best in her new role at as a territory manage at ICG Consulting in Denver, Colo.



USA Field Hockey’s Justin Miller and Karen Collins will be absorbing Mitchell’s responsibilities until her role is filled.



USFHA media release