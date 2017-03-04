



In the second of our looks at the EHL stats, we focus on some of the great teams that have graced that the competition in its 10 year history and the numbers behind what made them great.





Most FINAL4 appearances

When it comes to the Euro Hockey League, UHC Hamburg stand alone on three victories of the Alain Danet Trophy, one win ahead of HC Bloemendaal. They also are the only side to reach the FINAL4 on five occasions in the first nine years. AH&BC Amsterdam and HC Rotterdam both have been regular visitors to the FINAL4 but have yet to win the big crown. Harvestehuder THC, meanwhile, have been the most efficient side, winning gold and bronze in just three EHL campaigns.



1. UHC Hamburg 5 (3 gold, 2 silver)

2. AH&BC Amsterdam 4 (2 silver, 2 bronze)

3. HC Rotterdam 4 (2 bronze, 1 silver)

4. HC Bloemendaal 3 (2 gold, 1 bronze)

5. Oranje Zwart 3 (1 gold, 1 silver)

6. KHC Dragons 3 (1 silver, 2 bronze)



All-time highest scoring clubs

Dutch sides dominate the all-time top-scoring club records list with Bloemendaal leading the way following some huge wins in the competition. UHC Hamburg’s only sit fourth despite playing more games in the EHL than the four sides above them, showing their ability to win close games.



1. HC Bloemendaal – 138 goals (31 games)

2. HC Rotterdam – 128 goals (31 games)

3. AH&BC Amsterdam – 117 goals (28 games)

4. UHC Hamburg – 115 goals (34 games)

5. Rot Weiss Köln – 93 goals (22 games)



Most goals conceded

The two sides with the most goals conceded are the two sides who played the most EHL campaigns of all. The ever-present WKS Grunwald Poznan and Dinamo Kazan are both level at the top of this table, having played in every edition of the EHL with the Polish side conceding their 78 goals in one fewer game than the Russian champions. UHC Hamburg, once again, make a top five but their average goals conceded comes in at under two goals a game. Belarus’s Stroitel Brest have the worst goals conceded per game total, letting in 47 times in six games.



1. WKS Grunwald Poznan 78 goals (20 games)

2. Dinamo Kazan 78 (21 games)

3. Bromac Kelburne 74 (18 games)

4. Atlètic Terrassa 65 (28 games)

5. UHC Hamburg 63 (34 games)



Highest goals per game ratio

As relative newcomers to the EHL, SV Kampong do not feature heavily in the totals lists but, now in their fourth EHL season, the Utrecht side are the most deadly when it comes to goals per game. They average a massive 4.69 each time they play. This is just ahead of Holcombe, albeit after just two games, with Bloemendaal and Rot-Weiss Köln others to keep the scoreboard busy. Other honourable mentions got to Berliner (3.75 from four games) and Royal Leopold (3.63 from eight games).



1. SV Kampong 4.69 (13 games)

2. Holcombe 4.5 (2 games)

3. HC Bloemendaal 4.45 (31 games)

4. Rot-Weiss Köln (22 games)

5. AH&BC Amsterdam 4.18 (28 games)



Most matches won

Surprisingly, UHC Hamburg does not top this table despite being a more frequent winner of the competition and playing more games than their rivals Bloemendaal. It is partly down to their ability to succeed in shoot-outs. Indeed, Bloemendaadl have only lost two games in normal time in EHL history out of 31 games. Kampong and HGC, meanwhile, have the best records on a percentage basis. Kampong have won 11 of 13 EHL games while HGC won 10 of 12 that they have played in two EHL campaigns.



1. HC Bloemendaal 24 wins (31 games)

2. UHC Hamburg 23 wins (34 games)

3. AH&BC Amsterdam 20 wins (28 games)

4. HC Rotterdam 19 wins (31 games)

5. KHC Dragons 16 wins (25 games)



Most EHL campaigns

There is a huge variation from country to country regarding how many EHL teams have taken part in the competition. From Russia and Poland, one club dominates the scenery. In Spain, their representatives come primarily from four clubs while Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, England and Ireland are much more varied.



1. Dinamo Kazan (10 seasons)

1= WKS Grunwald Poznan (10 seasons)

3= Atlètic Terrassa (9 seasons)

3= Real Club de Polo (9 seasons)

5= UHC Hamburg (8 seasons)

5= Saint Germain (8 seasons)

5= Bromac Kelburne (8 seasons)



Most different clubs from one country to appear in the EHL

1. Germany – 9 clubs

2= Belgium – 7 clubs

2= England – 7 clubs

2= Ireland – 7 clubs

5. Netherlands – 6 clubs



First minute goals

Seven clubs have been successful in scoring within a minute of the first whistle.



- Santi Freixa, AH&BC Amsterdam - Oct 2008

- Alan Sothern, Pembroke - Oct 2009

- Ronald Brouwer, Bloemendaal - Oct 2010

- Cedric Charlier, Racing Club de Bruxelles - Oct 2013

- Sam Ward, Beeston - April 2014;

- Michael Korper, Harvestehuder THC - May 2016

- Constantijn Jonker, SV Kampong - Oct 2016



Euro Hockey League media release